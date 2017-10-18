We’re Getting an Obama Documentary Very Soon

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that former President Barack Obama played well in front of the cameras. Agree or disagree with his politics, it’s hard to argue that his policies didn’t help to shape a generation one way or the other. Now, we’ll get to see that all of that unfold in an up close and personal look.

Per TheWrap, Magnolia Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to the HBO documentary The Final Year, which chronicles Obama’s foreign policy team during his final year in office. The documentary, directed by Greg Barker, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to positive reviews. Next, it will screen as the Opening Night Selection of Doc NYC on November 9, per the outlet. After that, Magnolia is planning a multi-city theatrical run on January 19 to nearly coincide with the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration. The Final Year will eventually make its way to HBO in the latter half of 2018. Yes, the network is more than just Game of Thrones. Shocking, we know.

The Final Year will feature a never-before-seen inside look at important staffers on Obama’s foreign policy team, including Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, Deputy National Security Adviser and presidential confidant Ben Rhodes, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Obama himself. That’s basically a Murderer’s Row of White House documentary subjects.

“Many television series and films have attempted to capture the triumphs and failures that occur daily within the West Wing, but none have taken as humanistic an approach as The Final Year,” Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said in a statement (per TheWrap). “Greg Barker has crafted an essential, fly-on-the-wall account of one of the most consequential years of any presidential administration.”

By the conclusion of his second term, Obama proved to be a controversial figure in modern American politics with many conservatives arguing that his administration paved the way for outsider Donald Trump to win the presidency. Others champion Obama as one of the finest presidents of the last 30 years.