Paris Hilton Has Been Busy Tweeting Your Halloween Inspiration

This year, even her pets got in on the action.

For Halloween weekend this year, she donned a Cleopatra costume. If it looks familiar, it's because Kim Kardashian wore a similar Jasmine costume in 2009 and last year.

While this wasn't a costume, it certainly looked like one.

This skeleton wasn't even a costume, she just wore it on a recent flight.

Maybe she should have opted for a Wonder Woman costume for 2017. Luckily, there's still time...

She channeled Miley Cyrus in 2015, with an exact replica of her VMAs costume.

The hotel heiress dressed up as a Playboy bunny for a party hosted by Haylie Duff in 2005. Unfortunately, she didn't repeat her costume this year (although it certainly would've been timely).















If you still haven’t thought of the ideal, Instagrammable Halloween costume, there are plenty of celebrity choices to inspire you by tomorrow evening.

Over the weekend, famous folks donned their finest ensembles. Kim Kardashian went as Cher, but unfortunately, Kanye wasn’t Sonny—that role was taken by the reality star’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. the @foodgod. Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland channeled the cast of Stranger Things with Wells Adams of The Bachelor and Kaia Gerber went retro. But if none of those ideas are appealing, Paris Hilton has an endless supply of costume ideas.

In recent weeks, the TV star and DJ has been showing off her most infamous past costumes on Twitter, and of course, she debuted a few more over the weekend.

couples costume idea pic.twitter.com/TBh5Rm7zjf — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 23, 2017

Scroll through to see a highlight of Hilton’s best Halloween costumes from over the years, from Playboy bunny to this year’s Cleopatra costume, which looked remarkably similar to Kim Kardashian’s favorite Jasmine ensemble. However, there’s still one more day left before Halloween officially arrives, so stay glued to Hilton’s Twitter account, for even more costume inspiration.