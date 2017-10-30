Paris Hilton Has Been Busy Tweeting Your Halloween Inspiration

If you still haven’t thought of the ideal, Instagrammable Halloween costume, there are plenty of celebrity choices to inspire you by tomorrow evening.
Over the weekend, famous folks donned their finest ensembles. Kim Kardashian went as Cher, but unfortunately, Kanye wasn’t Sonny—that role was taken by the reality star’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. the @foodgod. Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland channeled the cast of Stranger Things with Wells Adams of The Bachelor and Kaia Gerber went retro. But if none of those ideas are appealing, Paris Hilton has an endless supply of costume ideas.
In recent weeks, the TV star and DJ has been showing off her most infamous past costumes on Twitter, and of course, she debuted a few more over the weekend.
Scroll through to see a highlight of Hilton’s best Halloween costumes from over the years, from Playboy bunny to this year’s Cleopatra costume, which looked remarkably similar to Kim Kardashian’s favorite Jasmine ensemble. However, there’s still one more day left before Halloween officially arrives, so stay glued to Hilton’s Twitter account, for even more costume inspiration.