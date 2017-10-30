Paris Hilton Has Been Busy Tweeting Your Halloween Inspiration

The hotel heiress dressed up as a Playboy bunny for a party hosted by Haylie Duff in 2005. Unfortunately, she didn't repeat her costume this year (although it certainly would've been timely).
David Livingston/Getty Images
Another Playboy bunny costume, this time from 2014.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
With her former boyfriend, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, at Heidi Klum's annual party.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Minnie Mouse, a favorite costume of children, college freshmen and Paris Hilton.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
Another college favorite, this time in 2016.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
She went as Rapunzel in 2014.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
She channeled Miley Cyrus in 2015, with an exact replica of her VMAs costume.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
The 'Stars Are Blind' singer at the 2015 Casamigos party in LA.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
She wore a Tinkerbell costume in 2016 for a party hosted by Maroon 5's Adam Levine.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
Wearing a Little Red Riding Hood costume, for the Casamigos party in 2016.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
Maybe she should have opted for a Wonder Woman costume for 2017. Luckily, there's still time...
Paris Hilton/Twitter
This skeleton wasn't even a costume, she just wore it on a recent flight.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
She was spotted wearing devil horns with Naomi Campbell over the weekend.
Paris Hilton/Instagram
While this wasn't a costume, it certainly looked like one.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
For Halloween weekend this year, she donned a Cleopatra costume. If it looks familiar, it's because Kim Kardashian wore a similar Jasmine costume in 2009 and last year.
Paris Hilton/Instagram
This year, even her pets got in on the action.
Paris Hilton/Instagram
If you still haven’t thought of the ideal, Instagrammable Halloween costume, there are plenty of celebrity choices to inspire you by tomorrow evening.

Over the weekend, famous folks donned their finest ensembles. Kim Kardashian went as Cher, but unfortunately, Kanye wasn’t Sonny—that role was taken by the reality star’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. the @foodgod. Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland channeled the cast of Stranger Things with Wells Adams of The Bachelor and Kaia Gerber went retro. But if none of those ideas are appealing, Paris Hilton has an endless supply of costume ideas.

In recent weeks, the TV star and DJ has been showing off her most infamous past costumes on Twitter, and of course, she debuted a few more over the weekend.

Scroll through to see a highlight of Hilton’s best Halloween costumes from over the years, from Playboy bunny to this year’s Cleopatra costume, which looked remarkably similar to Kim Kardashian’s favorite Jasmine ensemble. However, there’s still one more day left before Halloween officially arrives, so stay glued to Hilton’s Twitter account, for even more costume inspiration.

