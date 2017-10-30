Hollywood Responds to Paul Manafort Indictment

Early Monday morning, news broke that Paul Manafort, former campaign manager on Donald Trump‘s presidential bid, has been indicted on 12-counts related to special investigator Robert Mueller’s look into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Naturally, this produced a deluge of reactions online from notable individuals.

Though not normally directly involved with politics, those in Hollywood have never been shy about sharing their opinions on relevant headline-grabbing news. So in addition to the political pundits on news networks such as CNN and Fox, those in the entertainment industry have taken to Twitter to speak out on the Manafort story. This includes James Gunn, Rob Reiner, Rosie O’Donnel, Alyssa Milano and more.

Specifically, Manafort and business associate Rick Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, which include: conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading statements related to the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts. However, none of these charges are directly related to the Trump campaign as of yet. Per the New York Times, the FBI has been investigating Manafort long before he was hired by Trump for suspicion of tax violations and money laundering.

In this instance, Manafort has been indicted on charges that he “funneled millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and used the money to buy luxury cars, real estate, antiques and expensive suits.”

Members of Hollywood wasted no time in adding their voices to the rising chorus against Manafort:

Donald Trump has known Paul Manafort for nearly 40 years. First hired him for lobbying over 30 years ago. He owns a home in Trump Tower. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 30, 2017

The Manafort indictments make you wonder anew why Roger Stone was freaking out on Twitter the other day. Who might Paul flip on…? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 30, 2017

There are 12 charges. It rather evokes a Xmas carol: “On the first day of charges, Mueller gave to me: Manafort on treas’nous conspiracy!” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2017

Hey @realDonaldTrump! Just a reminder! Paul Manafort is your former campaign manager. He’s turning himself in to the feds. #neverforget — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017

We are being given an opportunity to build a better world. 2/2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 30, 2017

Today we're seeing the tip of the tip of the iceberg. The sinking of America's first crime family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 30, 2017

Why did Trump choose a person with close, complex & illegal connections to Russia as his campaign mgr? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 30, 2017

I called this a year and half ago. pic.twitter.com/U98IwhwdDn — David Wain (@davidwain) October 30, 2017

Paul Manafort at this moment pic.twitter.com/lqdAp8NWRw — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 30, 2017

For his part, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and instead has suggested that Hillary Clinton’s campaign colluded with Russia.