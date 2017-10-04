Pro-Life Congressman Pressured Extramarital Girlfriend To Get An Abortion

A Republican congressman, who campaigned heavily on a pro-life platform, pressured his girlfriend to get an abortion. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published text messages between Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy and forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards (who the congressman admitted to being involved with last month).

“You have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” said Edwards, referencing a post from Murphy’s verified Facebook account accusing America of “discarding and disregarding the most vulnerable” for allowing second trimester abortions.

“I get what you say about my March for life messages,” Murphy responded. “I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

Currently a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, Murphy earned a 100 percent score from National Right to Life after voting with the organization on five key pieces of legislation, including the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortions Act.” He has been lauded by the Family Research Council and endorsed by LifePAC.

Edwards was not actually pregnant.

On Tuesday, hours before Post-Gazette published the messages, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act passed through Congress 237 to 189. The bill would bar abortion after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest, or where the pregnancy poses a threat to the life or physical safety of the mother. Murphy co-sponsored the legislation.

On Wednesday, Murphy met privately with House Speaker Paul Ryan. GOP sources told Politico that Republicans are pushing the congressman to resign.