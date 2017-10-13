Smell Like Queen Elizabeth For $850 With a Limited Edition Fragrance

On February 6, Queen Elizabeth celebrated The Sapphire Jubilee with a royal gun salute to mark 65 years of her reign. Now, there’s a matching fragrance to commemorate the momentous occasion. You can smell like Queen Elizabeth without purchasing a crown, corgis or a perfectly matched suit. You just need an insanely exclusive fragrance bottle from Penhaligon’s.
The British brand introduced an extremely limited edition version of their Lily of the Valley perfume, a classic spring scent. If you don’t want to smell like everyone else in the city wearing Le Labo Santal 33, consider a far more traditional scent (or perhaps gift it to your grandmother, so she can channel her inner Queen Elizabeth).
The fragrance launches this month and much like Queen E, it’s as posh as can be. Only 65 bottles have been made—so it’s not exactly readily available at your local Sephora.
In New York, the fragrance can be found at only two locations, Penhaligon’s Rockefeller Center and World Trade Center boutiques. It’s also obtainable at their shops in California and Hawaii.