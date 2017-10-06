Comedian Ralphie May Has Passed Away

Popular comedian Ralphie May, known for his southern style, has passed away at 45-years-old. His manager, Judie Brown, confirmed his death to THR. According to TMZ, May died after a case of pneumonia.

May, who has enjoyed a successful career as a stand-up comedian, was in the midst of a nationwide tour with performances scheduled at Harrah’s in Las Vegas this weekend. Dozens of other dates across the country were set to follow. May was known to poke particular fun at himself for his weight and to take sharp takes on social topics such as racism, dating and American culture. He was a versatile and intelligent comic with hilarious bits over his 20-year career in entertainment.

May first gained national attention when he finished in second place in the very first season of Last Comic Standing. From there, he continued to grow as a comic through live shows and DVD sales of his specials. His recent credits include Inside Amy Schumer and two Netflix specials in 2015 (Ralphie May: Unruly and Ralphie May: Imperfectly Yours).

He is survived by his and two children.