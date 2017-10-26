Kyle Richards Is Venturing Out of Beverly Hills

By
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky bought a historic Encino home. Scroll through to see inside the palatial estate.
The Agency
The main residence spans 10,500 square feet.
The Agency
The property was extensively renovated and expanded by developers.
The Agency
It's located far from Beverly Hills.
The Agency
It's known as the Smokey Robinson Estate.
The Agency
The music icon owned the property for over a decade.
The Agency
Just one of the eight fireplaces spread throughout the house.
The Agency
There's even a fireplace in one of the guest bathrooms.
The Agency
The movie theater is apparently ready for a viewing of La La Land.
The Agency
Lots of neutral colors at the moment.
The Agency
A private gate opens to the property.
The Agency
It's on a 1.54 acre property.
The Agency
The pool was added in the recent renovation.
The Agency
A peek inside the 1,600-square-foot guesthouse.
The Agency
There's a marble island and backsplash in the main kitchen.
The Agency
Plus a breakfast island.
The Agency
The terrace can even be accessed from the master bathroom.
The Agency
The walk-in closet is enormous, of course.
The Agency
There are separate formal living and dining rooms.
The Agency
The master suite has its own private 800-square-foot terrace.
The Agency
It was last on the market for $8.75 million.
The Agency
Richards and Umansky also own a condo in the area.
The Agency
The couple paid $8.25 million for the home.
The Agency
There's a picnic gazebo on the grounds.
The Agency
Reality television personality Kyle Richards is heading to a house that’s a bit outside of her expected locale.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, strayed from the 90210 zip code when they scooped up a sprawling home in Encino. It’s actually the Smokey Robinson Estate, named such because the music legend owned the 1.54-acre property from 1988 to 2002, but it’s been extensively renovated and expanded in the time since.

Richards and Umansky—he’s the founder and CEO of high-end real estate brokerage The Agency—paid $8.25 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky bought a historic Encino home. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

A private gate opens to the property, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Billy Rose, Craig Knizek and Andrea Korcheck, which declares it to be the “ultimate trophy residence.” A black and white marble foyer on the first floor of the 10,600-square-foot main residence leads to the formal living and dining rooms. The open kitchen features grey marble countertops and backsplash, plus a breakfast island. There are no less than eight fireplaces spread across the three-story house, as well as a movie theater and a library.

The master suite has its own private 800-square-foot balcony, which overlooks the full property, including the pool that was recently installed on the grounds. There’s also a picnic gazebo and a running creek, in addition to a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse.

Richards and Umansky aren’t strangers to Encino—they’ve owned a condo in the area for a while, but it seems they’re holding on to their other California homes, at least for now. They still have their Bel Air estate, plus the retreat they bought in La Quinta back in 2014.

