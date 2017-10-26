Kyle Richards Is Venturing Out of Beverly Hills

It was last on the market for $8.75 million.

Reality television personality Kyle Richards is heading to a house that’s a bit outside of her expected locale.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, strayed from the 90210 zip code when they scooped up a sprawling home in Encino. It’s actually the Smokey Robinson Estate, named such because the music legend owned the 1.54-acre property from 1988 to 2002, but it’s been extensively renovated and expanded in the time since.

Richards and Umansky—he’s the founder and CEO of high-end real estate brokerage The Agency—paid $8.25 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house.

A private gate opens to the property, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Billy Rose, Craig Knizek and Andrea Korcheck, which declares it to be the “ultimate trophy residence.” A black and white marble foyer on the first floor of the 10,600-square-foot main residence leads to the formal living and dining rooms. The open kitchen features grey marble countertops and backsplash, plus a breakfast island. There are no less than eight fireplaces spread across the three-story house, as well as a movie theater and a library.

The master suite has its own private 800-square-foot balcony, which overlooks the full property, including the pool that was recently installed on the grounds. There’s also a picnic gazebo and a running creek, in addition to a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse.

Richards and Umansky aren’t strangers to Encino—they’ve owned a condo in the area for a while, but it seems they’re holding on to their other California homes, at least for now. They still have their Bel Air estate, plus the retreat they bought in La Quinta back in 2014.