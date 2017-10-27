Now You Can Buy Rihanna’s Chinatown Penthouse

We'll gave to wait to see how Rihanna actually decorated the space.

Rihanna might be in the market for a new apartment soon.

She’s rented the penthouse at 129 Lafayette Street since 2013, and in the past four years, the rent has been raised from $39,000 up to $50,000 per month. Not that that would be an issue for the singer who reportedly raked in $36 million last year, but per The New York Post, she could be packing up in the near future.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex just hit the sales market today, with a $16.95 million price tag attached. But it’s not the first time the owner, photographer Antoine Verglas, has tried to part ways with the 4,660-square-foot loft—it’s been on and off the market since 2009, at various prices. The penthouse is technically in Chinatown, but close to Soho.

If Rihanna decides she wants to stay in the home, which occupies the top two floors of the building, then the sale status of the home may change, reports the Post.

A key-locked elevator opens to the top floor of the perch, according to the listing held by Town Residential broker Dana Power. The living room has 13-foot ceilings, oversized windows, custom concrete floors and a wood-burning fireplace, plus access to the private 2,400-square-foot wraparound terrace. There’s an alcove off of the modern kitchen, with a dry bar and a powder room.

A floating steel and wood staircase leads to the lower level, which is comprised of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The master suite has a private dressing room and, of course, an enormous walk-in closet, while the master bath is equipped with a glass-enclosed double shower, double sinks and 6-foot floating bathtub.

Perhaps the time has come for Rihanna to make a permanent purchase in Manhattan. She did, after all, finally decide to buy in Los Angeles this year, after many years of renting—she doled out $6.8 million for a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Hollywood Hills mansion.