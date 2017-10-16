Robert Duvall Sold One of His West Hollywood Homes

A detached guest unit on the property could be converted into a third bedroom.

The house has been renovated and updated, with new kitchen appliances.

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall has parted ways with one of his West Hollywood residences.

Duvall purchased the 1,065-square-foot single-story home for $1.13 million in 2008, but it doesn’t appear he actually resided there—at least not anytime recently—as he’s offered it as a rental in the past, for up to $6,500 a month.

The secluded home, in the Norma Triangle area of Los Angeles, is walled and gated for extra privacy, and there’s a front courtyard and a patio, complete with a fountain. The Spanish-style two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom main house was built in 1924 and has hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.

The master suite is accessed via French doors, and a second bedroom includes a sitting room that overlooks the front patio and garden, as well as a separate entrance. There’s also a detached guest unit, which could be a potential third bedroom, with a bathroom, according to the listing held by Cynthia Land at Rodeo Realty.

The acclaimed actor didn’t net quite the amount he was hoping for—he listed the place for $1.635 million, and the final sale price was $1.605 million.

Duvall and his wife, Luciana Pedraza, are rather fond of Norma Place—they own another home on the street, per Variety, which they bought for $975,000 in March 2005. Duvall and Pedraza possess a large collection of real estate around the country. Aside from these Los Angeles homes, they also own a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode in Wellington, Florida, as well as a condo near the Potomac River in Washington D.C. But perhaps their most impressive piece of property is the 10-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion on a 361-acre Virginia farm, which Duvall bought back in 1994.