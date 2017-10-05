Now You Can Stay in Rose Leslie’s Childhood Castle

By
Rose Leslie grew up in a Scottish castle, and now it's on Airbnb—scroll through to see inside the historic property.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan
There are a number of original details, like the fireplace.
Airbnb
It's located in Insch, Aberdeenshire.
Airbnb
There are a total of seven bedrooms.
Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
The dining room seats 16.
Airbnb
Rose Leslie's parents have rented the home out before.
Airbnb
There are quite a few rave reviews of the Airbnb experience on the website.
Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leslie's parents also offer the castle as a bed and breakfast.
Airbnb
The 15th century castle is Leslie's family's ancestral home.
Airbnb
It's on 10 acres.
Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
It can accommodate a total of 14 guests.
Airbnb
One of the seven bathrooms.
Airbnb
They've held weddings there.
Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a large outdoor dining space, too.
Airbnb
A very brightly colored bathroom.
Airbnb
Slideshow | List
- / 15

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a Scottish castle that happens to be the childhood home of a Game of Thrones actress, now’s your chance. It turns out former GoT star Rose Leslie grew up in Lickleyhead Castle, and it’s listed on Airbnb.

Leslie is currently living with her now-fiancé, Kit Harington, but she spent her childhood in the 15th century castle in the Scottish countryside.

Rose Leslie is now living with her fiancé, Kit Harington. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

It’s actually her family’s ancestral home, and the actress’ parents, Sebastian Arbuthnot-Leslie and Candida Mary Sibyl Leslie, often rent out the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for weddings and events.

The 10-acre property is in Insch, Aberdeenshire, and it’s currently renting for £600 a night.

The historic castle’s great room still has the original medieval open fireplace, and there’s a paneled sitting room with an additional open fire. The dining room can seat 16, and outside, there’s a barbecue area with outdoor furniture.

It can accommodate up to 14 guests, if you choose to rent out the entire castle, but the Leslies have also offered it as a bed and breakfast, renting out single rooms.

And the Airbnb listing, written by Leslie’s mother, also says that Lickleyhead Castle is ideal for family gatherings, reunions and birthday celebrations, and also that it has “hosted small weddings” in the past. Now that Leslie and Harington have officially announced their engagement, perhaps some planning is in order.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page