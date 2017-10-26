Serena Williams Is Serving Up Her Bel Air Estate

Tennis champion Serena Williams listed her longtime Bel Air estate for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Keller Williams
It's furnished rather traditionally.
Keller Williams
She purchased the home back in 2006.
Keller Williams
A breakfast nook.
Keller Williams
There's a formal dining room, as well.
Keller Williams
Surprisingly, there's no tennis court on the property.
Keller Williams
There is a full gym, though.
Keller Williams
And a pool.
Keller Williams
It's on one of the largest properties in the area.
Keller Williams
It's on the market for nearly $12 million.
Keller Williams
There's a total of six bedrooms.
Keller Williams
There are countless chandeliers.
Keller Williams
Williams welcomed her first child in September.
Keller Williams
The house is two stories.
Keller Williams
The bar.
Keller Williams
The master bathroom.
Keller Williams
Williams also owns homes in Florida and Paris.
Keller Williams
Tennis champion Serena Williams is preparing for her next move.

Williams, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in September, has just listed her longtime Bel Air property for sale. Williams has owned the home for over a decade; she paid $6.6 million for the 6,101-square-foot traditional-style residence in 2006, according to Variety.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The tennis star is asking just under $12 million for 2.7-acre property, which is one of the “largest lots on Stone Canyon,” per the listing held by Keller Williams broker Gregory Piechota.

The updated six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, originally built in 1935, features a double-height living room, a full bar room, private salon and plenty of chandeliers.

The grounds include a pool, pool house with a fireplace, private hiking trails and plenty of privacy, thanks to an abundance of trees and landscaping. Perhaps most surprisingly, there is actually no tennis court on the property. There is, however, a full gym inside, but maybe even Williams, one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, needs a break occasionally.

Williams hasn’t made too many real estate moves in the past few years, other than the New York apartment she sold back in 2015—she and her sister, Venus, jointly owned the Midtown South loft. Williams also owns a massive Palm Beach Gardens home, as well as an apartment in Paris.

And she and Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, will likely be making a big purchase in the near future—Williams previously said they’ll be making a move once they marry.

