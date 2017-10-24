SoulCycle Is Popping Up in Palm Beach This Holiday Season

If you’re heading out of town for the holidays and were worried about ditching your beloved SoulCycle instructor for Christmas cookies, a pop-up is arriving to save the day. SoulCycle and Smartwater are teaming up to bring their temporary fitness experience Destination SOUL back to Aspen for the second year in a row. And, for the first time ever, the spinning studio is venturing all the way to Palm Beach.

Of course, the weather in Florida will be temperate, so you could always bike by the beach. But if you insist on tapping it back, the Palm Beach pop-up will be in town from December 15 until January 1 at the Royal Poinciana Plaza. The shopping plaza (it’s not exactly a Florida Project strip mall) is also home to Sant Ambroeus, Palm Beach Grill and a TooJay’s Deli.

There are other permanent SoulCycle spots in South Florida, but they are a bit far (especially given the inevitable snowbird traffic). Visitors can also find their Soul in Coral Gables and South Beach. Or, there are multiple Flywheel locations around Miami and in Boca Raton to test out that hyper-competitive leaderboard.

For skiers who want to take a break from the slopes but stay active (please, at least have a sip of hot cocoa, it is vacation), the Aspen pop-up can be found in Boogie’s Building from December 21 until January 1.

The pop-up spots will also feature their very own boutiques with limited-edition collections and accessories exclusive to the destination, to prove you spent your vacation on a bike. Classes cost $40, including water and shoes. Now, you have no excuse not to workout during your vacation.