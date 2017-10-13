The Final ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Is Here to Make You Really Want Season 2 Already

Netflix’s Stranger Things is set to return later this month and the hype is so real that some Hollywood studios went running scared for fear of competing with Eleven and the gang. While fans have loved every minute of the previous season two trailers for the 80s-set supernatural thriller, Netflix saved one last trailer for Friday the 13th.

It has been one year since the events of season one but all is not right with out heroes. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is back with his friends and family in Hawkins, Indiana, but is plagued with visions of the Upside Down. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is still missing, though we know she’s still alive.

This year’s threat seems to be the growing portal between our world and the Upside Down and the threatening tentacle monster we’ve seen in much of the promotional materials. It all looks very terrifying in the best sci-fi way. What exactly it is remains to be seen, but we’re looking forward to discovering how the characters will figure out how to fight it.

Season two returns the main cast of the beloved first season, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLachlan, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer. Newcomers to the cast include Paul Reiser and Sean Astin.

Stranger Things season two will hit Netflix on October 27.