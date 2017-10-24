Glenn Frey’s Brentwood Estate Is Now For Sale

There are rose gardens in the grounds.

It's on the market for nearly $15 million.

The guesthouse is currently being used as a gym.

A cabana is located directly next to the pool.

The longtime estate of the Eagles' Glenn Frey is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.













The longtime Brentwood estate of Glenn Frey is now up for grabs.

Frey, who founded the Eagles with Don Henley in 1971, passed away in January 2016 at the age of 67. He and his wife, Cindy Millican Frey, purchased the gated, 0.69-acre California property back in 2002, for $10 million, per Variety.

The Mediterranean-style home of the legendary Eagles frontman is now on the market for nearly $15 million.

A double-height entry leads into the main level, which is comprised of a formal living room with a fireplace, as well as a formal dining room and a library with an additional fireplace. The large kitchen has a separate breakfast area and opens to a family room.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home spans over 8,000 square feet, and features wood and stone floors, arches and coved ceilings throughout, as well as numerous French doors, per the listing held by David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway.

The master suite contains a separate sitting room, a private terrace and double bathrooms and closets. There’s a spare family room on the second floor, plus a basement with a full bar setup.

French doors open to the “resort-like” grounds, with stone patios and rose gardens. The tiled pool and spa are adjacent to a cabana, plus a guesthouse currently configured as a full gym.

At the time of his death, Frey was living with his wife and three children in New York, but they maintained a large collection of homes. Aside from the apartment in downtown Manhattan, as well as this Brentwood estate, the couple owned a home in Hawaii and reportedly at one point, a vacation house in Colorado.

Frey’s wife, Cindy, isn’t giving up a California footprint, though. She paid nearly $8 million earlier this year for an home above the Sunset Strip.