‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Tracking for Even Bigger Opening Weekend Than Originally Expected

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about as automatic as it gets these days. Every film is going to be a varying level of success at the box office and, at the very least, be an enjoyable movie. But every so often, the MCU produces a film that outperforms expectations and that’s what we may have on our hands with Thor: Ragnarok.

Initially, box office tracking projected the movie to open anywhere between $90 million and $100 million, which is a great total and an improvement on Thor: The Dark World‘s $85 million opening frame. But now, Variety is reporting that Ragnarok is looking at at least $100 million with the distinct possibility for more. And the box office sure could use it.

This summer saw a 12-plus percent drop in revenue while overall box office for the year-to-date is down almost 5 percent. In fact, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and It are the only films this year to open to at least $100 million. This would put Ragnarok and Justice League (most likely) in good company next month.

But we shouldn’t be too surprised that Ragnarok, which is earning generally strong reviews, is expected to do so well. Outside of the Avengers franchise, each sequel in the MCU has out-grossed its predecessor. 2011’s Thor opened to $65.7 million en route to a $181 million domestic take while 2013’s sequel earned a $85.7 million opening on its way to a final $206.4 million domestic total. This is just par the course for the all consuming assembly line that is Marvel Studios. It’s damn impressive what they’ve put together.

Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3.