A Definitive Guide to the Top Benefits and Galas This Fall

The Global Lyme Alliance 3rd Annual New York Gala
October 11
What It's All About: The leading organization in Lyme disease research plans to attract its usual gliteratti at its 3rd annual New York Gala, which will honor Marisol Thomas and Joseph Abboud, both of whom have been affected by the disease.
You're Likely To See: Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Rob Thomas, Tommy Hilfiger and Joseph Abboud.
Ticket Prices: From $1,000 to $5,000.
Take Home a Nude
October 11th
What It's All About: Benefiting the New York Academy of Art, this art-filled party includes dinner from the cult-favorite eatery Sant Ambroeus, and a slew of priceless auction lots from the likes of Ryan McGinness and Frederick Mershimer—many of which depict subjects in their birthday suit.
You're Likely To See: Jimmy Buffet, Caroline Kennedy, Ronald Perelman and Lorne Michaels.
Ticket Prices: From $200 to $50,000.
The Lunchbox Fund’s Annual Fall Benefit Dinner
October 12th
What It's All About: Model-turned-philanthropist Topaz Page-Green has been a champion of change for her native South Africa. She raises funds each year to provide one meal each day for 25,000 at-risk children in remote and urban early childhood development centers across the country. This year’s dinner will be supported by Prada, and will take place at current hotspot, The Beekman.
You're Likely To See: Olivia Wilde, Paul Haggis, Tom Colicchio and Alexander Gilkes.
To Purchase Tickets, Contact: regina@thelunchboxfund.org.
God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
October 16th
What It's All About: This fashion-favored charity provides nutritious meal delivery service to those who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. This year’s Golden Heart Awards will recognize Gwyneth Paltrow with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service and takes place at Spring Studios, just a stone’s throw away from the God’s Love We Deliver Michael Kors Building.
You're Likely To See: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Anna Wintour, Michael Kors, Sandra Lee and Blaine Trump.
Ticket Prices: From $500 to $150,000.
The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala
October 17th
What It's All About: Thanks to power agent Adam Schweitzer of ICM Partners, who sits of the board of The Skin Cancer Foundation, the organization’s yearly Champions for Change Gala always attracts a harem of Hollywood names and raises significant funding for the leader in skin cancer treatment and prevention.
You're Likely To See: Katie Holmes, Sally Field, Brooke Shields and Famke Janssen.
Ticket Prices: From $600 to $100,000.
Americans for The Arts National Arts Awards
October 23rd
What It's All About: This yearly celebration brings together the brightest minds in the arts community, to celebrate those who fund, create and sustain American-made artworks. While the crowd often includes many guests deeply ingrained in the art scene, expect to see some familiar faces out to celebrate Carolyn Clark Powers Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, music exec Clive Davis.
You're Likely To See: Clive Davis, Thelma Golden, Alice Walton and Sarah Arison.
Ticket Prices: From $1,500 to $75,000.
Lincoln Center Fall Gala 2017
October 23rd
What It's All About: Both Melissa Etheridge and Emmylou Harris will take the stage at this year’s Lincoln Center Fall Gala, which collects funding for the storied uptown performance compound.
You're Likely To See: Melissa Etheridge, Emmylou Harris, Laurie M. Tisch, Lizzie Tisch, Jonathan Tisch and Katherine Farley.
To Purchase Tickets, Contact: llovinger@lincolncenter.org.
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation 2017 Angel Ball
October 23rd
What It's All About: Often packed to the hilt with bold-faced names, the 2017 Angel Ball, taking place this year at Cipriani Wall Street, will be hosted by Maria Menounos and include a performance by Kool & The Gang.
You're Likely To See: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, La La Anthony, Jeff Gordon, Kevin Hart, Star Jones, Karolina Kurkova and Maria Menounos.
Ticket Prices: From $1,750 to $100,000.
The Princess Grace Awards Gala
October 25th
What It's All About: Established 35 years ago by Prince Rainer III of Monaco in honor of his wife, Princess Grace Kelly, The Princess Grace Foundation supports emerging talent in theater, dance and film. Their yearly gala, which has decamped this year from New York for a bacchanal at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will unfold in the presence of Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. And yes, it will be sponsored by Dior again.
You're Likely To See: Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Naomi Campbell and Lynn Wyatt.
Ticket Prices: From $1,000 to $100,000.
The Fabulous Fund Fair, New York Edition
October 28th
What It's All About: This Halloween edition of the Fabulous Fund Fair to benefit both The Naked Heart Foundation and amfAR will be a carnival-themed blowout full of games manned by familiar famous faces. It will all be housed in a space that was art-directed by none other than Jeff Koons. Don’t expect to a win a goldfish though—all of the carnival prizes have been generously donated by a host of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Dom Pérignon and Chopard.
You're Likely To See: Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss.
Ticket Prices: From $1,500 to $100,000.
The New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween
October 30th
What It's All About: Bette Midler’s yearly Halloween bash in support of The New York Restoration Project has moved from the Waldorf Astoria, currently shuttered for renovation, to the Cathedral of St. John The Divine. The invitation, which warns guests “Costumes or Else!,” includes details of a special performance by Dita von Teese and a costume contest judged by Michael Kors.
You're Likely To See: Bette Midler, Michael Kors and Dita von Teese.
Ticket Prices: From $650 to $70,000.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes
November 7th
What It's All About: Unlike the usual cocktail party and seated dinner, Stand Up for Heroes is rare chance to see some of the world’s most talented comedians perform up-close. Taking place at the 2,000-seat theater at Madison Square Garden, the evening attracts a who’s who of comedy, in support of veterans and their families.
You're Likely To See: Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.
Ticket Prices: From $500 to $5,000.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Gala
November 7th
What It's All About: Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the 2017 rendition of the annual gala will pay an appropriate tribute to Elton John himself. With that, we can expect some of John’s most well-known pals to come out in support of the legendary crooner and his fight to eradicate AIDS.
You're Likely To See: Elton John, David Furnish, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Stone, Katy Perry, Billy Joel, Quincy Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Bette Midler, Aretha Franklin and Neil Patrick Harris.
To Purchase Tickets, Contact: andreas.schwarz@ejaf.org.
The MoMA 2017 Film Benefit
November 13th
What It's All About: Presented by Chanel, this year’s annual film benefit held at The Musuem of Modern Art will honor Academy Award–winning actress, Julianne Moore.
You're Likely To See: Julianne Moore.
To Purchase Tickets, Contact: specialevents@moma.org.
The 2017 Whitney Art Party
November 14th
What It's All About: This dance-party takes place across all floors of the new Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District. Guests are allowed to roam the galleries with a cocktail in-hand, all in support of this latest addition to Manhattan’s monumental museum scene.
You're Likely To See: Common, Karlie Kloss and Micaela Erlanger.
Ticket Prices: From $250 to $500.
The Guggenheim International Gala
November 15th & 16th
What It's All About: Two nights of the Dior-sponsored festivities will take place in the rotunda of the swirling Guggenheim Museum. Beginning with the warm-up pre-party on November 15th, the bash will include a performance by the sisters Haim. The following evening’s seated dinner will honor Cai Guo-Qiang, Jennifer Blei Stockman and UBS.
You're Likely To See: Haim and Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Ticket Prices: From $250. Dinner tickets are sold out.
The 2017 UNICEF Snowflake Ball
November 28th
What It's All About: Details of the 2017 UNICEF Snowflake Ball still remain under wraps, but if last year’s ball—which included a performance by Katy Perry and a surprise appearance by Hillary Clinton—was any indication, this year is likely to be even bigger.
You're Likely To See: Jenna Bush Hager, Téa Leoni and Gillian Miniter.
Ticket Prices: From $1,250 to $100,000.
ArtWalk New York 2017
November 29th
What It's All About: Benefitting Coalition for the Homeless, this silent and live art auction gives everyone a chance to take home their own piece of artwork, thanks to the several hundred lots on display that start at an affordable price point.
You're Likely To See: Debbie Harry, Kenny Scharf, Tom Sachs and Olivia Marciano.
Ticket Prices: From $500 to $25,000.
The colder months might suggest quiet nights at home, spent hibernating from the elements while catching up on all of Fall’s must-watch TV. But we at the Observer suggest just the opposite.
Slip into something a little uncomfortable and brave the cold for a ball of a time at one (or more!) of these gala evenings—after all, it is in the name of a good cause. And who knows, you might even rub elbows with a celeb or two.