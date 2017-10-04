A Definitive Guide to the Top Benefits and Galas This Fall

Take Home a Nude

October 11th

What It's All About: Benefiting the New York Academy of Art, this art-filled party includes dinner from the cult-favorite eatery Sant Ambroeus, and a slew of priceless auction lots from the likes of Ryan McGinness and Frederick Mershimer—many of which depict subjects in their birthday suit.

You're Likely To See: Jimmy Buffet, Caroline Kennedy, Ronald Perelman and Lorne Michaels.

Ticket Prices: From $200 to $50,000.