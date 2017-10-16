Here’s What Hollywood Wore to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Sophia Bush, Laura Dern, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Ashley Madekwe.
Getty Images
Rosario Dawson.
Getty Images
Abigail Spencer.
Getty Images
Regina King.
Getty Images
Cat Deeley.
Getty Images
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa.
Getty Images
Kat McPhee.
Getty Images
Sarah Chalke.
Getty Images
Lauren Conrad.
Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama and Camilla Belle.
Getty Images
Dev Patel.
Getty Images
Elizabeth Henstridge.
Getty Images
Dania Ramirez.
Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn and Karin Kildow.
Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger.
Getty Images
Sophia Bush.
Getty Images
Victoria Justice.
Getty Images
Ashley Madekwe and Eiza Gonzalez.
Getty Images
Bella Heathcote.
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur.
Getty Images
Sasha Alexander.
Getty Images
Jasmin Savoy Brown.
Getty Images
Sarah Wright.
Getty Images
Laura Dern.
Getty Images
Stomping divots was the big activity this weekend in Los Angeles, as the champagne-fueled Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic took over the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades. The annual event, which has served as the must-attend fall soirée for eight years, always draws a mixed crowd, including a handful of Oscar-nominated A-listers, various television actresses and a prominent blogger or two.

The celebs were all armed with an endless supply of bubbly and at least a slight intention to watch the game of polo, which usually centers around the activity of Nacho Figueras, the captain and star player on the Black Watch team. The VIP crowd included heavy hitters such as Dev Patel, Sophia Bush, Laura Dern, Jamie Foxx and Rosario Dawson, plus Camilla Belle, Bella Heathcote, Lauren Conrad, Victoria Justice and Ashley Madekwe. Basically, there was every caliber of celebrity possible at this very Hollywood party.

As for the best-dressed attendees? That has to be a tie between Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson. The Black-ish actress selected an XL straw hat from Eric Javits and paired it with a pair of marigold Céline trousers that perfectly matched Veuve Clicquot’s signature yellow hue. Meanwhile, Hudson proudly rocked a fresh buzz cut, along with a red and white striped jumpsuit from Johanna Ortiz and a pair of very playful Rebecca de Ravenel earrings that looked like pretty pink petals. Overall, the sartorial vibe of the day was playful, easy and chic, just the way it should be.

Click through to see what all the stars wore to spend their Sunday drinking Veuve Clicquot champagne and snapping an Instagram while stomping the divots.

