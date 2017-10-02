The Craziest Shoes From Paris Fashion Week—Including Those Balenciaga Crocs

Balenciaga teamed up with Crocs, for this season's most bizarre shoe design. Click through to see the rest of the standout footwear for Spring/Summer 2018.





















From platform Crocs paired with flowing silk dresses at Balenciaga, to the pointy toed suede sneakers on the runway at Loewe, there seems to be a consistent theme at Paris Fashion Week. And, plainly put, it’s all about weird footwear.

Banish your boring black pumps and store away those trusty leather boots, as designers are opting for the most intricate and unexpected footwear options for next Spring. Even shoes that seemed to be basic, like Givenchy‘s modern take on a cowboy boot, had very extra snakeskin details and silhouettes that skewed towards the futuristic. At Céline that included a refreshing update on rubber gardening shoes, and at Carven it was sandals and flats that were heavily embellished with as many pom-poms as physically possible.

Even at Saint Laurent, one of the most talked about shows of the week, the strappy stilettos spruced up with wispy plumes were extremely attention grabbing—as were the royal blue boots entirely smothered in feathers. Click through to see the most over-the-top shoes from Paris Fashion Week, from Valentino and Dries Van Noten to Y/Project and Rick Owens.