Who Won the Tuesday Night Ratings Battle: World Series or ‘This Is Us’?

Do you really have to ask? It was the World Series, obviously. But it was close.

Game 1 of the 2017 MLB showdown was the top-rated broadcast program of Tuesday night, though NBC’s This Is Us was nipping at its heels in second place, according to Nielsen overnight data (via Variety).

Fox’s broadcast of the game notched a 2.9 in the highly-coveted advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo and 10.9 million total viewers overall. This Is Us, just barely missed out on the top spot with a 2.7 and 10.5 million total viewers. Close, but no cigar. But if it’s any consolation to the NBC drama, This Is Us is still one of the most-watched series on all of TV (AMC’s The Walking Dead put up 11.4 million viewers for its season eight premiere, for some perspective).

The 2017 World Series Game 1 drew a 10.2 in the metered market household ratings, down 19 percent compared to last year’s series start (12.6). However, last year’s MLB championship featured the Chicago Cubs trying to win their first ring in more than a century. Some kind of audience drop off was expected without that kind of juicy subplot.

Overall, Fox easily won the night in the key money-making demo with a 2.9 but did not boast the most total viewers at 10.9 million, placing second. NBC finished second in the demo with a 1.9 but third in total viewers with 8.3 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 1.2 but first in total viewers with 11.1 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 3.8 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7 and 2 million viewers.

And that’s your network TV landscape at the moment, folks.