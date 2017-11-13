13 Things the Media Are Thankful for This Thanksgiving

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders embarrassed a room of seasoned reporters on Monday by making them preface what they were thankful for in order to ask questions.

“Obviously, you probably know, and it’s probably no secret, that I’m thankful for all of you here in the room,” said the press secretary to wry laughter.

“I’m thankful to be able to talk to you and question you every single day,” said CNN contributor April Ryan.

“I am thankful for the First Amendment,” ABC News’ Cecilia Vega added.

“I think we all are,” shot back Sanders.

Here are 11 other things reporters are thankful for amid today’s divided political climate.

Ashley Feinberg (Senior Reporter at HuffPost):

Betsy Rothestein (Gossip columnist at The Daily Caller):

Brooke Baldwin (CNN Anchor):

The @PressSec wants to know what we’re thankful for… I’m thankful that @realDonaldTrump will sit down with CNN in a wide-ranging interview. Oh wait… — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) November 20, 2017

John Berman (CNN Anchor):

I am thankful for the 1st Amendment. (which I think protects me from having to say what I am thankful for.) — John Berman (@JohnBerman) November 20, 2017

David Folkenflik (NPR Media Correspondent):

"I'm thankful to live in a country where government doesn't have the right to predetermine questions from reporters" https://t.co/1JGjyEZtlN — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) November 20, 2017

Bill Kristol (Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Standard):

I’m thankful for Bob Mueller. https://t.co/tQjGKiRCYu — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 20, 2017

Gabby Morrongiello (White House Correspondent for Washington Examiner):

I️ am thankful for the glass of wine I️ will drink at the end of today https://t.co/Z8pcuIw2Yx — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) November 20, 2017

Joy Reid (MSNBC Correspondant):

How is this even remotely dignified? Reporters should refuse to play along with stunts like this. They’re not at a fancy dinner party, they’re there to question the White House. https://t.co/Y5ozIX13SM — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 20, 2017

Alexandra Petri (Columnist for Washington Post):

i am not thankful but i am grateful which is to say full of grate — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 20, 2017

Brianna Sacks (Reporter for Buzzfeed News):

I am thankful this year is almost over — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) November 20, 2017

Jon Favreau (Former Director of Speechwriting for President Barack Obama):