5 Luxurious Spa Destinations to Visit on Your Next Vacation

There are two types of people in this world: those who like to spend every waking moment of a vacation partaking in an activity or taking in the sights and then there are those who prefer to use their days off as time to relax, unwind and do as little as possible.

Regardless of whether you’re the former or the latter, hitting the spa is always a good idea—and it’s even better if you don’t have to step foot outside your hotel. Hitting the spa can either be an all-day activity or just a relaxing way to start an action-packed day, so you can chill out on your own terms.

Whether you’re jetting around the globe for a huge trip or planning a staycation in New York City, here are new five hotel spas that are worth booking an appointment at, stat.

Guerlain Spa at The Plaza

Make like Eloise and take full advantage of the luxe amenities at The Plaza’s spa—all while indulging in a few glasses of complimentary champagne. These chic facilities used to be located across town at the Waldorf Astoria, but now the Plaza is home to the only Guerlain Spa in North America.

The treatment menu was recently revived with new indulgences like the Black Orchid Facial (which smoothes skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles) and Eye Focus (perfect for diminishing under-eye bags), which are provided in the 11 treatment rooms. You’re also guaranteed to leave the spa in tip-top shape, from head to toe; the “Spa Au Revoir” service, offered with every treatment, provides garment steaming and shoe shining, plus makeup touch-ups, for a polished exit.

Naupaka Spa at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Tap into all the natural goodness that Oahu has to offer, with a Four Seasons spa menu that features indigenous practices and native plants such as sugar cane, coconut oil and milk, macadamia nuts and ancient healing stones. The wellness center is spread over four levels, including both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, plus a few private outdoor hales (a.k.a. huts), that come with an ocean view.

Spa Director Shawn Hallum suggests booking the Lilikoi Lomi Lomi, to achieve pure bliss. “Passion fruit, a pleasantly sweet and tart farmers’ market favorite, is blended with Maui cane sugar, coconut oil and organic Hawaiian honey for an exquisitely fragrant, full-body exfoliation. Followed by a luxurious lilikoʻi lomilomi massage, you’ll feel the true essence of aloha in your heart and soul,” he explained.

Spa at The Ivy Hotel Baltimore

Baltimore might not be top of mind for luxury escapes, but that’s because you’ve probably never been to The Ivy. It’s the first Relais & Chateaux property in Maryland, making this quaint hotel is the perfect place to relax in the historic city.

Head to the second floor, where the spa lounge overlooks the greenery-filled courtyard or take your treatment in utter privacy from your hotel room—the choice is yours. You also have the option to completely customize your treatment, by adding your favorite Natura Bissé products to the Diamond Lifting facial or simply requesting a service that isn’t explicitly offered on the menu.

You don’t have to be a guest at The Ivy to book a Probiotic Massage or 02 Relax—the spa is open to the public and they even offer a VIP Spa Membership, which comes with a complimentary massage or facial, plus various savings and invitations to exclusive events.

Bulgari Spa at Bulgari Hotel Beijing

Occupying two floors of the Bulgari Hotel Beijing, and packed with 11 treatment rooms, a 25-meter indoor pool, steam and sauna, a full gym and movement studio plus a beauty salon, the Bulgari Spa has it all. They also use products from La Mer, Amala and Refinery.

The treatment menu features a combination of traditional Chinese and Western approaches, plus some Bulgari signatures, like the Himalayan Crystal Healing and the Intense Protection Ritual. All offered in space designed by Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, this might be the most calming destination in the entire city of Beijing.

Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Does rustic chic exist on the shores of Brooklyn? Yes, especially at the Bamford Haybarn Spa, which promises to nurture not only your sore muscles and wind-whipped face, but your mind and spirit, too. And they do all that without harming the environment, as intended by founder Carole Bamford.

Enjoy a rejuvenating Signature Facial to the soothing scent of palo santo or reap the healing benefits of a Jade Hot and Cold Stone Massage. The 5,000-square-foot spa features nine treatment rooms, each of which is outfitted with pale wood walls and floors, providing an authentic rustic vibe that will transport you far from the hubbub of New York City.