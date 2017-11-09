9 Pairs of Earrings to Dress Up Your Thanksgiving Sweater

Just add a cozy sweater—and you're set.
Agmes Ana Earring, $485, Agmesnyc.com.
Beatriz Palacios Pearl Drop Earring, $310, Quietstorms.com.
Retrouvai Swivel Earrings, $3,795, Barneys.com.
Amrapali Zardozi 18-karat gold diamond earrings, $9,350, Net-a-Porter.com.
Natasha Schweitzer Mini Stevie Earrings in Sterling Silver, $340, NatashaSchweitzer.com.
Dinosaur Designs Mineral Gold-Filled Resin Earrings, $250, Net-a-Porter.com.
Foundrae Large Orbit Pavé, $2,595, Foundrae.com.
Céline Sparkles Fringe Earrings in Brass and Strass, $710, Céline.com.
Monse for FWRD Earrings, $250, Fwrd.com.
To be frank, the only night of the year where elastic waist pants are encouraged as evening attire is at Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you reach for a pair of chic track pants, basic leggings or a pair of jeans with the highest percentage of spandex possible, we promise not to pass judgment on your cozy holiday garb.

However, that’s no excuse to go unadorned at the dinner table. Which is where a pair of oversized earrings come into play. As a perfect focal point to distract grandma from asking about your dating life again or to act as a conversation starter with your slightly awkward sister-in-law, consider these baubles as more than just an accessory—they’re more like a diamond-studded security blanket.

From Foundrae’s cacophony of golden hoops, loops and chains, to Céline’s dangling crystal fringe, these holiday jewels should feel festive, but not offensive. And they certainly shouldn’t look like they were found in your great-aunt’s costume jewelry drawer. So make sure your danglers have just a touch of flash, like the border of gold on the rotund Retrouvai stunners and opt for a style that is thoroughly modern, without being too trendy. With simple lines and delicate details, these jewels can become family heirlooms—and make an appearance at the Thanksgiving table for many years to come.

