The Two-Day Guggenheim Gala Was Basically a Dior Fashion Show



























This week, the Guggenheim International Gala was the art party to attend. And not just to view the controversial “Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World” exhibition—the two-evening affair is best described as a Dior-sponsored bacchanal.

On Wednesday evening, the youthful and stylish set descended upon the Upper East Side institution for the Gala Pre-Party kickoff, where the sisters Haim were the musical guests and the main topic of conversation. So much so, that the concept of renaming the event the Guggenhaim International Gala was floated a dozen times on social media.

As Dior was signed on as a major underwriter of the bash, nearly everyone who mattered was decked out in a design by creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. There were buzzy models of the moment mulling around in branded Dior sports bras and bedazzled sheer frocks, including Teddy Quinlivan, Skylar Tartz, Carlotta Kohl and Grace Hartzel. Other famous folk were present as well, such as Michelle Monaghan, Kate Mara, Cara Santana and Rebecca Hall.

The following night, an older crowd (and those with much deeper pockets) descended upon the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed museum for a ritzy cocktail hour, followed by dinner. The actual Guggenheim International Gala is where the big celebs turned out in droves: Naomi Watts, Dave Franco, Kirsten Dunst, Common and the Haim sisters, yet again. Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman, the biggest faces of Dior, were notably absent, but alas, there are only so many in-season outfits from the brand to go around.

