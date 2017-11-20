10 Moments You Missed at the American Music Awards

If for some reason you did not devote your Sunday night to watching an awards show where adult contemporary and teen pop stars reign supreme at the same time, here’s everything you missed. The 2017 American Music Awards gave the minivan majority what they want…along with plenty of lip syncing, glittering gowns and the chance for the iconic Diana Ross to share the stage with La La songstress Ashlee Simpson.
Scroll through to see the many looks of the evening’s host, Tracee Ellis Ross, who was basically a walking ad for KiraKira+, a zombie-like Selena Gomez in her first and last television performance of the year and Korean sensations BTS, who made their American television premiere.