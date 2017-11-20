10 Moments You Missed at the American Music Awards

Diana Ross brought her grandchildren onstage, and her grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick stole the entire show with his enthusiastic dance moves. Ashlee Simpson, who's married to her son Evan, also joined the end of the performance alongside her kids, including Bronx Mowgli, her son with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

K-pop group BTS performed complicated choreography to an audience of screaming and crying super fans, who call themselves the #Army. Even Ansel Elgort (best known as DJ Ansolo) snapped a photo, while smiling widely.

While other performers lip synced lazily, P!nk sang live while swinging off of a J.W. Marriott—how's that for sponsored content? She more than likely surprised multiple hotel guests with her Spiderman antics.

Portugal. The Man had this year's pop rock hit with "Feel It Still." They kicked off their song with a message reading, "No computers up here, just live instruments," despite the electro-beats. Perhaps they're 2017's answer to Arcade Fire.

Shawn Mendes, who's rumored to be dating Insta-model Hailey Baldwin, looked like a YA hero with his rogue lock of hair during his performance of "There's Nothing Holding Me Back." The song was written by "For You I Will" singer Teddy Geiger, who recently reveled he's transitioning on Instagram.

Selena Gomez quietly lip synced her new single "Wolves," while covered in blood in front of a horror movie tableau. The artsy, dead-eyed performance was created by artist Petra Collins.

Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels (she's written hits for Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas) introduced her friend Selena Gomez. Maybe at next year's award ceremony Michaels will be performing.

Pop mainstays P!nk and Kelly Clarkson performed an "Everybody Hurts" duet. If the pair teamed up again, the song would certainly be played at every bar mitzvah for the rest of eternity.

Demi Lovato brought the first openly transgender state legislator Danica Roem to the awards show. The former Disney star also shared an anti-cyberbullying message during her performance.

Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to Whitney Houston. While fellow early-aughts pop star P!nk was accused of giving her some serious side eye during the medley, she later tweeted, "I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys.”

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a lot of outfits as the host of the AMA's. Click through to see every other notable moment from the evening.











If for some reason you did not devote your Sunday night to watching an awards show where adult contemporary and teen pop stars reign supreme at the same time, here’s everything you missed. The 2017 American Music Awards gave the minivan majority what they want…along with plenty of lip syncing, glittering gowns and the chance for the iconic Diana Ross to share the stage with La La songstress Ashlee Simpson.

Scroll through to see the many looks of the evening’s host, Tracee Ellis Ross, who was basically a walking ad for KiraKira+, a zombie-like Selena Gomez in her first and last television performance of the year and Korean sensations BTS, who made their American television premiere.