Anita Hill, Halima Aden and More On the Women Who Inspire Them

Also, Cameron Russell. At the Summit her speech was all about [how], not just as models, but as women we’ve been silenced, and how important it is for us to use our voice. That just really hit home and without even knowing it made me realize she was the person who made me believe as a model I could do more, that I could have a voice, that I could be something more than a 2D image."
I think that is maybe the first line of defense of not pursuing your dreams is just believing that it’s possible. I think that that’s something that women have struggled with. I think that this year is a big landmark in our confronting and pushing past what we feel possible, including standing up for our own safety and for each other’s wellness. My mother is the one who really instilled that in a way that’s unshakeable. I think Ava embodies those, again in a public space more than almost anyone that I can think of because she’s so absolutely sure and so confident in standing and speaking truth to power. She is constantly inspiring others to do the same in their own way, in their own version. I think she’s someone who is committed to honoring spaces that don’t get honored often with the complexity and depth they deserve. She will forever be one of my sheroes."
And Rihanna. It sounds basic because everyone would say Rihanna because she’s so amazing, but I can’t lie. It’s just her look, her stamina and her strength, and her mental, she’s such a bright person, she knows what she’s talking about all the time."
Chloe Bailey: "My mom, my sister and my nana as well. My nana had breast cancer a few years ago, she doesn’t have it anymore but just seeing how strong she was in that moment and how strong she is now inspires me everyday. With my sister, she’s a year and a half younger than me and she still has to do school and balancing that with music and as we’re on set, acting. She inspires me completely. I love her."
Halle Bailey: "I would definitely have to say my mother and my sister. My mother most importantly because how hard she works for us, she’s so amazing and watching her everyday inspired us to grow into the women we are today. Definitely my sister, who is an amazing producer, she inspires me with how such a sensitive and beautiful, soft person can make such hard beats, it’s so cool to me."
Krystyna: "The most inspiring woman in my life is my mother because she’s always had the most amount of empathy of anyone I’ve ever met in my life. She has had to endure many hardships including being adopted and 25 different surgeries and she’s always done it with a sense of humor. So she’s taught me to really laugh at the dark shit in life, which I take with me and try to do at all times."
Corinne: "For me it fluctuates. It’s Hillary Clinton, my mom, the Spice Girls. Right now I’m going to go with Marcia Clark, that’s who I’m really feeling right now."
Remembering where you came from, quite literally, is always important. Even when you’re walking down the red carpet.
Glamour Women of the Year attendees had no problem pulling together a personal list of honorees, the special people in their lives who are worthy of the Woman of the Year title. Observer caught up with some of the celebs on the event’s red carpet last night, to get their insight on the women that inspire them and, spoiler alert, a lot of them got it from their mama.
Almost every single attendee paid homage to their mothers, quoting her as the most inspirational woman in their lives. Many of the bold names attending the event are mothers themselves including Nicole Kidman, Pat Cleveland, Anna Wintour, Yolanda Hadid, Solange, Erykah Badu and Drew Barrymore.
“Gigi, you’re one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for one night,” new mother Serena Williams said, during the awards ceremony.
