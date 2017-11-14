Anita Hill, Halima Aden and More On the Women Who Inspire Them

"I think interestingly, there’s different women in my life who have inspired me at different moments, you know when you’ve needed it, and I try to gravitate toward that. So definitely right now, I actually have quite a new crop of friends that I’ve only known for a year or two. One of them is Ibtihaj Muhammad, she’s become a huge role model to me, she’s taught me so much because her experiences are so different from mine, so I’m just trying to absorb that all and learn empathy and think before I make any assumptions about anyone, because you just don’t know, and how could you possibly know if you’ve never had that experience?

Also, Cameron Russell. At the Summit her speech was all about [how], not just as models, but as women we’ve been silenced, and how important it is for us to use our voice. That just really hit home and without even knowing it made me realize she was the person who made me believe as a model I could do more, that I could have a voice, that I could be something more than a 2D image."