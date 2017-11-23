De-Stress During Holiday Travel at Denver Airport’s Yoga on the Fly

If you’re planning to travel this holiday season, there’s a way to put that layover time to good use: a private yoga session.

Airports have vastly improved wellness offerings for travelers, including spa services, massages and healthier food options. Showers and gyms have come to some of the privileged private lounges. So now, instead of killing time during a layover by reading a magazine, watching YouTube videos or eating whatever catches your jet-lagged eyes, you can use that time for some personal, private mental and physical restoration to unwind and de-stress.

While yoga in an airport is not new, one airport in particular is upping its game, offering bookable private yoga instruction to flyers, through a new program called Yoga on the Fly. Denver International Airport (a hub for many layovers and connections) is home to a private yoga studio, the first of its kind, located in Terminal A. The official opening of the studio was November 6, launching in time for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, to help combat some of the stresses that go hand in hand with air travel. It is expected to run for 90 days and will be open Sunday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Avery Westlund and Elizabeth Feinstone, both frequent flyers and yoga instructors, came up with the idea for Yoga on the Fly as a remedy for the toll that travel takes on both the body and mind.

“A lot of people struggle with the chaos, scheduling challenges, missed connections and lack of control during travel, which often results in frustration, anxiety and exhaustion,” said Westlund, on Yoga on the Fly’s mission and the intentions behind the program’s development. “Further, carrying around heavy bags and sitting for long periods of time, not to mention flying itself, can lead to stiffness, poor circulation and general discomfort. Yoga is well-equipped to alleviate much of this mental and physical tension, and our studios and classes provide that respite.”

These two wellness pundits have over a collective decade of teaching experience and are RYT 500 certified (a graduate degree in the yoga world). Westlund has a master’s degree in forensic psychology and Feinstone has one in public health as well as a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, “a critical combination to the design of the program,” Westlund said.

In the case of travel and well-being, a little can go a long way. Westlund explained: “A bit of privacy, guided movement and deep breathing can work wonders in a short amount of time. When you create space for people to invest in their own wellness during travel, they not only feel better themselves, they’re also more likely to be kind to those with whom they interact, which is beneficial for everyone.”

The classes range from eight to 20 minutes in length and can be booked in advance using a downloadable app, or you can arrive without a reservation and participate if any of the five private studio spots available. Strategically sequenced for the traveler in mind, you can unwind body and mind in your own private studio space.