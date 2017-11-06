Dress Like Selena Gomez in Proenza Schouler’s New PSWL Line















Perhaps one of the best perks of being famous is having unbridled access to the most highly sought-after fashion designs, long before those pieces even make it into stores. Take, for example, Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson, both of whom were spotted last week wearing pieces from Proenza Schouler’s new casual-cool line, PSWL—even though the pieces only arrived in stores today.

Gomez chose to wear a black sweatshirt with graphic white ties to the gym, adding a stylish touch to her workout gear. Johnson, meanwhile, opted for a pair of the brand’s cropped and flared jeans—a perfect addition to her fall apropos Sies Marjan car coat.

Seeing as the full range of sweatshirts, t-shirts, jeans and super chic rain gear is now available online, you don’t need an A-list pedigree to get your hands on PSWL. You also don’t need a movie star salary to afford these threads; the t-shirts start at $195 and the jackets top out at $1,195, which is far less than what the items in the main Proenza Schouler line tend to cost. There’s even a faux leather fanny pack, which rings in at just $695, and is certain to become a street style favorite, in either white or black.

“It has always been a goal of ours to fully develop a well-rounded and balanced collection that mixes the high-end with the everyday in a way that speaks to both many of our personal friends, and to the designer customer we’ve developed over the years. A more casual lifestyle has always been true to who we are as individuals, and true of many women in our lives,” said Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez in a statement.

It seems that the duo’s designs are resonating with customers, as plenty of the PSWL styles are already sold out on the brand’s site—though luckily you can visit the two Proenza Schouler shops in New York to scoop up these threads. You can also check out some select retailers to find PSWL, including Brown’s Fashion, TSUM, Nordstrom, The Webster, Lane Crawford, Farfetch and more. The second PSWL drop is set to arrive in stores by January 2018 and by Fall 2018, the Proenza Schouler team promises there will be monthly releases of product with “a wider, global scope of distribution.”

