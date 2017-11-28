Elizabeth Warren Fundraises Off Donald Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Insult

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is leveraging President Donald Trump‘s insults against her heritage into a fundraising campaign.

“You might have heard that Donald Trump likes to call me ‘Pocahontas.’ He does it on Twitter, at rallies, and even in official White House meetings,” Warren wrote her supporters in a Monday fundraising email. “Let’s show Donald Trump that we’re sick of his racist slurs by getting to work to fight his agenda. Donald Trump can keep attacking my family—but I am going to keep fighting for yours.”

The email comes following the president’s offhand remarks at a White House event honoring Navajo code talkers.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump told three Navajo veterans on Monday. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’”

Trump’s nickname references the false claim to Native American ancestry Warren staked during her academic career. Warren called Trump’s remarks “the very worst of gutter politics” and a blatant ploy to keep the American people “distracted.”