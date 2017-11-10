Listen: Eminem & Beyonce Just Released a Track Together

This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. Eminem and Beyonce have just released a new song together and we are barely keeping it together.

“Walk on Water” was released on Friday and the Internet is already freaking out. Take a listen below to the sweet soulful sounds of Beyonce’s chorus and the unparalleled mic skills of Eminem.

Eminem took to Twitter to grace us with this song’s existence. Not a bad way to get some extra press before he serves as musical guest on the November 18 episode of Saturday Night Live. Here’s a quick lyric breakdown of Bey’s chorus:

“I walk on water/but I’m no Jesus/I walk on water/but only when it freezes.”