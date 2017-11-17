Flying First Class on Emirates Just Became Even More Luxurious

By
Emirates is launching a whole new First Class experience. Click through to get a peek at their new private suites.
Courtesy Emirates
It's even more luxurious than before.
Courtest Emirates
The gourmet dining options include exclusive champagnes and wines.
Courtesy Emirates
The debut flight is December 1.
Courtesy Emirates
NASA technology inspired the "zero gravity" feature.
Courtesy Emirates
The partnership with Mercedes-Benz has some serious benefits.
Instagram/Emirates
Business class isn't too shabby, either.
Courtesy Emirates
Emirates is already known for its über luxurious first class seats, and now, the airline is making the experience even more extravagant. Emirates announced the launch of their new first class cabins for Boeing-777 planes, and the seats have been replaced with private suites.

The entirely enclosed suites feature floor-to-ceiling doors and 40 feet of personal space. The design and new color palette (grey, cream and champagne) is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class; the automobile company is also collaborating with Emirates.

Watch: Top 5 game changers in our new @boeing 777 First Class private suite. #GameChanger

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on

Each plush seat reclines into a fully flat bed, of course; there’s also a “zero-gravity” position option, which is inspired by NASA technology and offers true “relaxation and weightlessness.” Binoculars are available for passengers who want a better look at the sky, but those seated in the middle aisle aren’t missing out on anything—those suites feature virtual windows, which display the outside view in real-time.

Emirates’ signature features are still present, including the personal minibar for food and drinks, wireless controls to adjust one’s seat and to use the high-tech in-flight entertainment system. There are over 2,500 channels to choose from on the 32-inch screen, though you can also connect it to your own electronic device.

Bowers & Wilkins created exclusive new noise-canceling headphones for Emirates, and there’s also a custom Byredo skincare collection, plus Hydra Active moisturizing pajamas and Bulgari cosmetic kits—it’s more like arriving at a luxury 5-star hotel than boarding a flight.

A video call function can be used to communicate with the crew, and there’s a service window, so passengers who don’t want to be disturbed can still be given their drinks and appetizers.

The Emirates and Mercedes-Benz partnership doesn’t end in the air—the collaboration between the two luxury brands continues once first class passengers arrive at their destination. Mercedes-Benz now provides S-Class cars as part of Emirates’ chauffeur service, so those flying in United Arab Emirates can enjoy complimentarily rides to and from the airport.

Eager passengers won’t have to wait too long to test out the private suites—service begins on December 1, debuting on flights to Geneva and Brussels.

