Eva Longoria Is Selling Tom Cruise’s Laurel Canyon Compound

Now that Eva Longoria has a new Beverly Hills mansion, she’s ready to bid adieu to her Hollywood Hills compound.

Longoria reportedly purchased the multi-house property from Tom Cruise for $11.4 million just two years ago in an off-market deal.

There are quite a few structures on the 2.5-acre estate, which is located right above Laurel Canyon. There’s the three-bedroom, three-bathroom “European villa,” plus a four-bedroom, four-bathroom guest “Country House,” per the listing held by Coldwell Bank broker Loren Judd, with picture windows, a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen.

There’s also a petite stone cottage that the listing suggests would be ideal for wine storage and a tasting room, as well as two small studios. A pool and spa are situated elsewhere on the grounds.

It’s also extremely private—the compound is situated behind a gate at the end of Torreyson Drive, right off of Mulholland Drive, and the entire estate is filled with trees and gardens. Longoria is asking $14 million for the compound, which is just a touch over the $13.5 million she doled out for her new home in the Beverly Crest area.

“I know Tom, he’s a lovely person…He did a very, very good job on this house because it was stunning and beautiful, ” Longoria previously told Us, “and the minute we walked in I was like, ‘This, this is a home.'”

Perhaps Longoria, who recently attended Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s wedding in New Orleans with her husband, Jose Bastón, decided she wanted to move somewhere a bit more centrally located than this compound. If so, she made the right choice—she’s now living less than 15 minutes away from Williams’ new Beverly Hills mansion.