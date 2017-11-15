Eva Longoria Scooped Up a Revamped Beverly Crest Mansion

By
Eva Longoria just scooped up a sleek Beverly Hills home. Click through to peek inside.
Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Custom steel and glass doors lead outside.
Coldwell Banker
There are oak floors throughout.
Coldwell Banker
She paid $13.5 million for the house.
Coldwell Banker
There are formal and casual living rooms downstairs.
Coldwell Banker
There's an additional family room upstairs.
Coldwell Banker
The kitchen is fitted with sleek new appliances.
Coldwell Banker
A breakfast area is separated from the kitchen.
Coldwell Banker
The home contains five fireplaces.
Coldwell Banker
The home was recently remodeled and expanded.
Coldwell Banker
There's a separate pool house.
Coldwell Banker
There's a fire pit by the pool.
Coldwell Banker
And a tennis court on the property, too.
Coldwell Banker
The outdoor kitchen.
Coldwell Banker
There's a store-worthy walk-in closet.
Coldwell Banker
Just one of the two bathrooms in the master suite.
Coldwell Banker
The house is situated behind a private, gated driveway.
Coldwell Banker
Eva Longoria is making a few changes to her West Coast home portfolio.

The actress reportedly paid $13.5 million for a newly expanded and remodeled home in the Beverly Crest area. After seeing pictures, we can understand why the former Desperate Housewives actress was so taken with the eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate. She’s also parting ways with a Laurel Canyon compound she apparently bought from Tom Cruise, which is now on the market for $14 million.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

The sleek, contemporary Beverly Hills residence contains five fireplaces inside; it’s also equipped with custom steel doors and windows and oak flooring, per the listing held by Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker. The 11,018-square-foot abode was originally built in 1996 and features formal and informal living rooms downstairs, plus a third family room on the upper level.

There’s also a media room, an office and a formal dining room. Of course, Longoria, who released a cookbook in 2011, selected a home with a chef-ready kitchen—it’s fitted with Wolf and SubZero appliances and has a separate staff kitchen and prep area. A breakfast area opens to the gardens and is adjacent to some very impressive wine storage and a tasting room.

The master suite has a private den and bar area, plus two full bathrooms and an envy-inducing walk-in closet. The Baja pool is adjacent to a full pool house, and there’s also a tennis court on the 1.42-acre property.

Longoria, who married Jose Antonio Bastón in May 2016, is actually quite the real estate investor—aside from this home and the Laurel Canyon compound, she also owns an abode in the Hollywood Dell area, and she sold a Mediterranean-style residence in January this year.

