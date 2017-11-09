Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie Is Leaving Hawaii

By
Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie just listed his Hawaii home. Click through to see inside.
Choi Realty
It's a total of 9,042 square feet.
Choi Realty
McVie bought the Honolulu house back in 2006.
Choi Realty
He previously owned a home in Maui.
Choi Realty
It's on the market for $6.25 million.
Choi Realty
The home was last remodeled in 1999.
Choi Realty
Sliding glass doors lead to the backyard.
Choi Realty
There are multiple dining and lounging areas outside.
Choi Realty
The double height living room.
Choi Realty
The home has a total of five bedrooms.
Choi Realty
It's on 0.43 acres.
Choi Realty
There are built-in bookshelves in a den.
Choi Realty
His Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood also owns a home in Hawaii.
Choi Realty
One of the seven bathrooms.
Choi Realty
The master bathroom is huge.
Choi Realty
There are both indoor and outdoor cooking and eating areas.
Choi Realty
McVie reportedly lived in Hawaii full time for the last three years.
Choi Realty
He's now back in Los Angeles full time.
Choi Realty
After over a decade, John McVie is preparing to part ways with his longtime Hawaii house. The Fleetwood Mac bassist purchased the Honolulu residence for $5 million in May 2006, and it just hit the market for $6.25 million.

Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie is trying to sell his Hawaii home. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The two-story house is in Diamond Head, and it’s a “rock star’s dream,” per the listing held by Patricia Choi of Choi Realty, which also notes it’s the “hidden residence of legendary Grammy Award winning band FLEETWOOD MAC’s bass guitarist.”

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features a living room with a double-height ceiling, eat-in kitchen and plenty of entertaining space. It was built in 1989, and is situated on 0.43 acres of perfectly landscaped property. A pool courtyard includes a barbecue area and multiple covered patios, and a number of sliding glass doors lead from the interior to the outside’s lounging and dining areas. The master suite has a sitting area, a dressing room and an oversized bathroom.

McVie and Mick Fleetwood have both owned Hawaii homes. Noam Galai/Getty Images

McVie was previously residing full-time in Hawaii, but now he’s heading back to Los Angeles. He already upgraded his West Coast digs, with the purchase of a $6.8 million Brentwood estate in April this year. That was a few months before he sold novelist Raymond Chandler’s former Brentwood home in July, for its asking price of $2.995 million—McVie managed to sell that house in just over two weeks, so hopefully he finds similar interest for this Hawaiian abode.

Perhaps McVie will scoop up another piece of Hawaii real estate at some point in the future. After all, he has been a fan of the islands for quite some time, as he once owned a home on Maui, which he sold to his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood around 2003.

