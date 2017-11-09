Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie Is Leaving Hawaii















After over a decade, John McVie is preparing to part ways with his longtime Hawaii house. The Fleetwood Mac bassist purchased the Honolulu residence for $5 million in May 2006, and it just hit the market for $6.25 million.

The two-story house is in Diamond Head, and it’s a “rock star’s dream,” per the listing held by Patricia Choi of Choi Realty, which also notes it’s the “hidden residence of legendary Grammy Award winning band FLEETWOOD MAC’s bass guitarist.”

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features a living room with a double-height ceiling, eat-in kitchen and plenty of entertaining space. It was built in 1989, and is situated on 0.43 acres of perfectly landscaped property. A pool courtyard includes a barbecue area and multiple covered patios, and a number of sliding glass doors lead from the interior to the outside’s lounging and dining areas. The master suite has a sitting area, a dressing room and an oversized bathroom.

McVie was previously residing full-time in Hawaii, but now he’s heading back to Los Angeles. He already upgraded his West Coast digs, with the purchase of a $6.8 million Brentwood estate in April this year. That was a few months before he sold novelist Raymond Chandler’s former Brentwood home in July, for its asking price of $2.995 million—McVie managed to sell that house in just over two weeks, so hopefully he finds similar interest for this Hawaiian abode.

Perhaps McVie will scoop up another piece of Hawaii real estate at some point in the future. After all, he has been a fan of the islands for quite some time, as he once owned a home on Maui, which he sold to his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood around 2003.