Goop’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop Has Louboutin Baby Shoes and Jade Eggs

The Goop holiday shop is open in New York at 25 Bond Street.
Courtesy Goop
Goop Gift is popping up from November 16 through December 24.
Courtesy Goop
The store will also be opening in the Miami Design District and Newport Beach.
Courtesy Goop
The infamous Jade Egg can be purchased, but it surely will sell out fast.
Courtesy Goop
One of the most luxe Goop gifts is a Cadillac subscription service.
Courtesy Goop
The store is broken down into the same sections as the gift guide, including "The Traveler," "The Stocking Stuffer" and "The Guy."
Courtesy Goop
The "Under 18" section has no jade eggs in sight. Instead, there's a Barbie DreamHouse and chic baby shoes.
Courtesy Goop
Allbirds for kids, better known as Smallbirds.
Courtesy Goop
Loubibaby shoes were part of a special Goop collaboration. Now, your toddler can authentically rap Cardi B.
Courtesy Goop
Goop is back at it again, selling jade eggs and Loubibaby shoes at their NoHo pop-up shop.

The holiday gift shop appeared in Los Angeles previously, but this is its first NYC iteration and it does not disappoint. Unlike the 2015 version, which showcased Valentino and Stella McCartney, the Goop Gift pop-up is meant to be a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs, no matter the price point. The downtown store even includes a personalization station, hand calligraphy and special delivery via their latest service, gift Lyft.

The prices range from $5 for a lipgloss to $11,952 for vintage Bamford watches. But the standouts are all Gwyneth Paltrow approved, showcasing her vitamins, skincare line and cookbooks. The rest of the store is what has come to be known as “carefully curated.” Think trendy, downtown girl-approved brands like Tata Harper skincare and Allbirds sneakers, alongside Loubibaby Louboutin shoes and a stovetop pizza oven, for tiny New York apartments.

Scroll through to see how you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one place, with GP’s seal of approval.

