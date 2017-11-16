Goop’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop Has Louboutin Baby Shoes and Jade Eggs

The "Under 18" section has no jade eggs in sight. Instead, there's a Barbie DreamHouse and chic baby shoes.

The store is broken down into the same sections as the gift guide, including "The Traveler," "The Stocking Stuffer" and "The Guy."

The infamous Jade Egg can be purchased, but it surely will sell out fast.

The store will also be opening in the Miami Design District and Newport Beach.









Goop is back at it again, selling jade eggs and Loubibaby shoes at their NoHo pop-up shop.

The holiday gift shop appeared in Los Angeles previously, but this is its first NYC iteration and it does not disappoint. Unlike the 2015 version, which showcased Valentino and Stella McCartney, the Goop Gift pop-up is meant to be a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs, no matter the price point. The downtown store even includes a personalization station, hand calligraphy and special delivery via their latest service, gift Lyft.

The prices range from $5 for a lipgloss to $11,952 for vintage Bamford watches. But the standouts are all Gwyneth Paltrow approved, showcasing her vitamins, skincare line and cookbooks. The rest of the store is what has come to be known as “carefully curated.” Think trendy, downtown girl-approved brands like Tata Harper skincare and Allbirds sneakers, alongside Loubibaby Louboutin shoes and a stovetop pizza oven, for tiny New York apartments.

Scroll through to see how you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one place, with GP’s seal of approval.