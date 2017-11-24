Halle Berry Sold Her Hollywood Hills Home at the Right Time

By
Halle Berry's former Hollywood Hills house is for sale. Click through to see inside the mansion.
Hilton & Hyland
The living room contains a gas fireplace.
Hilton & Hyland
There's incredible outdoor space.
Hilton & Hyland
A few of the rooms are a tad dated.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Refurnishing might help secure a buyer.
Hilton & Hyland
The dining room has a bit of the red paint, too.
Hilton & Hyland
The open kitchen has a marble island.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Berry sold the house in 2006.
Hilton & Hyland
It's on the market for $3.8 million.
Hilton & Hyland
The two master suites are located upstairs.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
It's on 0.33 acres.
Hilton & Hyland
Slideshow | List
- / 11

A Mediterranean-style villa once owned by Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry is now up for grabs.

Berry purchased the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Hollywood Hills West in 1994, back when she was married to David Justice. She held on to the 4,315-square-foot residence for over a decade, per the Los Angeles Times, before eventually selling it for $4.15 million in January 2006.

Alas, it seems like Berry might have had the magic touch with the home, which was built in 1989—it’s changed ownership a few times since she sold it, and it’s now listed for a mere $3.8 million.

Halle Berry’s former home is for sale. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The property spans 0.33 acres, and outside, there’s a pool surrounded by a stone deck and a lounge area. Inside, there’s a kitchen with a separate breakfast room and access to a terrace, per the listing shared by Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland.

Perhaps a bit of a sprucing up with the interior décor would help entice a buyer—the living room, with a gas fireplace, white floors and glass doors leading to the covered terrace, is half-painted red, with a patterned red-toned carpet as well as armchairs. The dining room, which has a separate side garden and two-story walls of glass, offers a similar aesthetic in terms of furniture. A staircase leads to one of the two master suites, which has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a private balcony.

Aside from the questionable furnishings, the home is perfectly nice—just remove the Mr. Big-esque red wall, and things should go smoothly.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page