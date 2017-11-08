11 Boozy Gifts for the Cocktail Connoisseur in Your Life

Patrón Lalique: Serie 2, $7,500, ReserveBar.com
Dewar's 25 Years Old Scotch, $225, ReserveBar.com
The Oak Bottle, $89.95, OakBottle.com
Disaronno Wears Missoni, $27.99, Disaronno.com
Nolet's Reserve, $700, ReserveBar.com
Brooks Brother’s Traveling Flask Set, $368, BrooksBrothers.com
Hennessy X.O. 2017, $363, Cognac-Expert.com
Grey Goose Interpreted by Ducasse, $99, ReserveBar.com
Norlan Valid Edition Glasses, $58/set of 2, NorlanGlass.com
The Macallan Rare Cask, $319, ReserveBar.com
Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé x Public School, $59.99 (750ml), $399 (3L), PremierChampagne.com
We all know someone who takes their spirits seriously. With the holidays around the corner, the pressure to find a great gift is on, and there’s nothing better than giving something that will actually be put to use. But what do you get the cocktail-lover who seems to have it all?
This holiday season, special edition bottles are a must-have for anyone’s bar cart. Top liquor brands are collaborating with Michelin starred chefs, iconic designers and well-loved fashion brands to create beautiful bottles. We’ve put together a guide to the best gifts for the spirit aficionado in your life, from special edition liquors to the swankiest way to take your sips on the go.