11 Boozy Gifts for the Cocktail Connoisseur in Your Life

Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé and fashion brand Public School are making sure that rosé season never ends. Pulling inspiration from Public School’s signature use of black, these special edition bottles are the perfect gift for anyone who needs a little more pink bubbly in their life.

This festive single malt whisky, which gets its color and flavor from sherry seasoned casks, will be sure to impress. Did we mention that it's rare, too?

Norlan hopes to change the whiskey drinking game, using only glass design and science. Their Valid Edition Glass—an all black version of the original design—looks sleek and elegant, all while enhancing the nosing and tasting experience.

With varying notes of holiday flavors, like french vanilla, toffee and almonds, Grey Goose Interpreted by Ducasse puts itself in an entirely new category of vodka. In collaboration with esteemed chef, Alain Ducasse, it was intended to be enjoyed while dining.

Hennessy, one of the world’s most popular brands of cognac, is taking it to the next level, with Hennessy X.O. 2017. This limited edition bottle was created in partnership with iconic designer Marc Newson. Housed in a transparent gift box, it's truly like no other.

Ideally, all drinks would be savored from the comfort of your home, but on the occasion that you need to take your refreshments on the road, a fashionable flask is a must. This travel set is made with leather, suede and stainless steel, and it comes equipped with a flask, two small cups and a bottle opener.

Made with juniper berries and known for its piney taste, nothing announces the arrival of the winter holidays quite like gin. Make this year's festivities even more special with Nolet's Reserve, a label that has perfected the art of the luxurious sip.

Two well-known Italian brands, Disaronno and Missoni, have collaborated on one festive bottle. Drawing inspiration from Missoni’s signature zigzag collection, this limited edition liquor not only looks good, but it does good as well; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Fashion 4 Development.

Oak Bottle brings the flavor infusion possibilities of an oak cask into the home. It’s a true game changer for amateur mixologists, as it allows anyone to infuse spirits, beer, wine, or cocktails, without leaving the kitchen.

Patrón has teamed up with luxury French crystal brand Lalique to create this special edition bottle. The elegant vessel is filled with a special blend of Patrón—but act fast, as there are only 299 of these on the market.











We all know someone who takes their spirits seriously. With the holidays around the corner, the pressure to find a great gift is on, and there’s nothing better than giving something that will actually be put to use. But what do you get the cocktail-lover who seems to have it all?

This holiday season, special edition bottles are a must-have for anyone’s bar cart. Top liquor brands are collaborating with Michelin starred chefs, iconic designers and well-loved fashion brands to create beautiful bottles. We’ve put together a guide to the best gifts for the spirit aficionado in your life, from special edition liquors to the swankiest way to take your sips on the go.