The Head-to-Toe Gift Guide for Debonair Dudes

Click through for the most dapper dude on your gift list.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Glen Plaid Wool Suit, $2,795, Ralphlauren.com.
Thomas Pink Personally Pink Made-To-Order French Cuff Shirt, Starting at $295, Thomaspink.com.
Loro Piana 3.5cm Taupe Maine Alligator-Trimmed Suede Belt, $695, Mrporter.com.
Edward Green Dover Textured-Leather Derby Shoes, $1,460, Mrporter.com.
Brunello Cucinelli 7cm Polka-Dot Wool And Silk-Blend Tie, $295, Mrporter.com.
Anthony Lent Gold Moon Cufflinks with Diamond Eyes, $4,800, Loveadorned.com.
Bremont 1918 Limited Edition, $21,495, Bremont.com.
Tom Ford Etched Vintage Tie Bar, $350, Bergdorfgoodman.com.
Tumi Carbon Fiber Shawnee Briefcase, $1,300, Tumi.com.
Slowear Zanone Paisley Printed Cashmere, Wool and Silk Blend Scarf, $400, Slowear.com.
Louis Vuitton Red Crocodile Multiple Wallet, $4,150, Louisvuitton.com.
Hestra Bespoke Carpincho Gloves, $500, Hestra.com.
Jo Malone English Oak & Hazlenut Cologne, $135, Jomalone.com.
Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $549, Available from November 8 on Masterdynamic.com.
Billy Reid William Buffalo Horn Sunglasses, $995, Billyreid.com.
Think of any male style icon—JFK, Paul NewmanSteve McQueen—and you’ll find that each of them was the proud owner of several navy suits. Whether they wore it every day or pulled it out only for special occasions, this essential item has now earned a rightful place in every man’s closet.

However, there is an art to accessorizing one’s suit. As a solid base layer, it acts as a canvas upon which we can dream up the wildest combinations of colors, patterns, textures, and yes, even scents. That why we’ve dreamt up the ultimate ensemble for the sartorially-savvy, albeit deep-pocketed man. While the items on this list total over $40,000, even the gift of one or two of these accouterments guarantees your guy will be the best-dressed man in the room.

Click through to see every dapper gift for the dashing man in your life.

