14 Gifts for the Fashionable Hostess

By
A fashionable home calls for a stylish gift. Here's what to buy for your next dinner party.

Venus et Fleur Velvet Collection Roses, $519, Venusetfleur.com.

Christofle Silver Plated Vase, $13,000, Christofle.com.

Matter & Home Crystal Box, $475, Matterandhome.com.

Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Board, $199, RestorationHardware.com.

Trudon Le Coffret Unisex Perfume Collection, $110, Trudon.com.

Naadam Cashmere Blanket and Throw, $99 to $325, Naadam.com.

Sugarfina Candy Trunk, $195, Sugarfina.com.

Louis Vuitton Marcel Tray, $370, Louisvuitton.com.

Ambre d'Or Potpourri Crystals, $80, Bastide.com.

Assouline Andy Warhol: The Impossible Collection Coffee Table Book, $845, Assouline.com.

Simone LeBlanc Full Harvest Deluxe Basket, $250, Simoneleblanc.com.

Dariel Studio for Cappellini Blue Candleholders, $945, Cappellini.com.

L'Aviva Home Alpaca Pillows, $285 to $300, Lavivahome.com.

Birchbox Toast to the Host Box, $62, Birchbox.com.

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means there are countless dinner celebrations, festivities and fêtes coming up. It’s a major faux pas to show up empty-handed to any fashionable event and you’ll want to make sure you bring your gracious hostess a present they’ll truly appreciate. After all, you don’t want to bring the same nondescript candle or bland box of chocolates as every other person invited to the gathering.

Your host is already going out of their way to throw a party, so it’s always a good idea to acknowledge the time and energy they’ve invested in it. You can do that by bringing a chic gift with you—one that shows you’ve thoughtfully selected a present, with their interests and personality in mind.

Here’s the ultimate hostess gift guide, ranging from a glossy new Assouline coffee table book, a delicious Sugarfina trunk of sweets, a vibrant Venus et Fleur bouquet, glitzy Cappellini candleholders and more. Scroll through to see the best, most luxurious gift ideas that show just how much you genuinely appreciate your host’s hospitality—or at the very least, their good taste in wine.

