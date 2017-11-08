14 Gifts for the Fashionable Hostess













The holiday season is just around the corner, which means there are countless dinner celebrations, festivities and fêtes coming up. It’s a major faux pas to show up empty-handed to any fashionable event and you’ll want to make sure you bring your gracious hostess a present they’ll truly appreciate. After all, you don’t want to bring the same nondescript candle or bland box of chocolates as every other person invited to the gathering.

Your host is already going out of their way to throw a party, so it’s always a good idea to acknowledge the time and energy they’ve invested in it. You can do that by bringing a chic gift with you—one that shows you’ve thoughtfully selected a present, with their interests and personality in mind.

Here’s the ultimate hostess gift guide, ranging from a glossy new Assouline coffee table book, a delicious Sugarfina trunk of sweets, a vibrant Venus et Fleur bouquet, glitzy Cappellini candleholders and more. Scroll through to see the best, most luxurious gift ideas that show just how much you genuinely appreciate your host’s hospitality—or at the very least, their good taste in wine.