Jemima Kirke’s Family Home in East Hampton Is for Sale

The adorable East Hampton home owned by Jemima Kirke’s family is now on the market, at a discount.
Kirke’s mother, interior designer Lorraine (she also owned Geminola, an erstwhile West Village boutique), bought the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom retreat in May 2007 for $2.25 million.
She entirely renovated, updated and designed the 2,000-square-foot house; the $2.995 million listing, held by Compass broker James Petrie, describes Kirke as a “published New York top interior designer.” It doesn’t make note of the other famous faces in the family—Jemima and her sisters, actress Lola and musician/doula Domino.
The 0.5-acre property is in the Springs area, located right on Gardiners Bay, so the views are entirely picturesque. The master suite is upstairs, with French doors that lead to a private balcony overlooking the bay, along with an outdoor shower.
The house, originally built in 1900, is hidden behind an iron gate. Inside, it’s a rustic-beachy atmosphere, with hardwood floors, paneled walls and an iron beam in the eat-in kitchen, as well as an indoor-outdoor dining area. Patterned wallpaper on the main level adds a somewhat whimsical touch to the place.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, and there are also walls of glass doors that provide views of the water and lead to the deck, which is equipped with a cedar soaking tub. Downstairs, there’s a finished basement with a screening room.
This isn’t the first time the Kirkes have tried to part with the waterfront getaway. The house was on the market for $3.75 million in spring of 2016, and earlier this year was asking $3.58 million. It was also offered as an $85,000 rental in February. They seem more determined to say farewell to the place now, though, what with its new price cut.