Hamabla’s Joelle Maynard Brings the Beach To Her Pacific Palisades Abode

Tell us about your moving process.

We moved here just two months ago, but I try to make my family and myself comfortable within a week of moving in—I’ll already have the 1-800 guys scheduled to take away all the boxes in two days. We just empty the boxes and get everything where it’s supposed to be. I cannot see boxes!

I always have flowers, and I call my window treatment guy right away. I will also have certain pieces of art hung, that I put up in my house by at least day two.

Who are your favorite artists?

I’m a big fan of Slim Aarons! I have a huge Slim Aarons photograph, and whenever it goes up, I feel like I’m home. I have a few others I sprinkle around; I’m mostly into photography. And I have a very good artist friend I collaborate with on my brand, Alex Mason.

What makes your living room such a special place?

It’s my favorite room because it’s the same wherever we are. We call it the blue room. I have this Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams blue velvet couch, and this really beautiful antique coffee table that came from West Palm Beach. It was from these two older women’s home, it’s this beautiful midcentury piece.

Between the sofa and coffee table, I have a formulaic set-up—I always try to recreate the blue room, no matter where we are. There’s always an orchid on the table, coffee table books and a tray with a candle.

You do have an amazing collection of coffee table books.

I have a coffee table book problem! I actually rotate them; I don’t have enough room in my house right now!

I have four beautiful Slim Aarons books, like Poolside With Slim Aarons. There’s this really cool interior and workspace book, and it stands alone on one of my tables—it’s called Los Angeles, by Taschen. Then there are the Kate Moss and Vanity Fair books.