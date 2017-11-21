Pixar Legend John Lasseter Taking Leave of Absence Amid Sexual Misconduct Rumors

John Lasseter, the head of Disney Animation and a Pixar legend, is stepping away from the company due to “painful” conversations and unspecified “missteps,” according to a memo obtained by the Observer.

THR also reports that Lasseter has long been known for “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes” and other behaviors that made co-workers uncomfortable. Other women told the outlet that they attempt to turn their heads to avoid his kisses and try to put enough space between them so that he can’t touch their legs.

Lasseter is considered a pioneer in the animated features world after co-founding Pixar and bringing CGI to Hollywood in animated blockbusters such as the Toy Story franchise, Monster’s Inc. and more. The company is set to release their newest offering, Coco, on Wednesday.

Following the Mouse House’s acquisition of Pixar in 2006, Lasseter was name the chief creative officer of both Pixar and Walt Disney Animations Studios. Since that point, he has been the front man for all of the company’s animated endeavors. He’s also largely credited with reinvigorating the brand with recent hits such as Frozen and Moana. To date, Pixar has grossed more than $6 billion at the domestic box office.

“We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work,” a Disney spokesperson told the Observer. “We appreciate John’s candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical.”

Here is his full memo to employees: