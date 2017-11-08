Jon Hamm Could Be Your Landlord

By
Jon Hamm could be your landlord—click through to see inside the penthouse he's listed for rent.
Courtesy Corcoran
He and Jennifer Westfeldt purchased the apartment in 2013.
Courtesy Corcoran
It occupies the top floor of a Rosario Candela designed co-op.
Courtesy Corcoran
There are two spacious terraces.
Courtesy Corcoran
It's a very sunny, open layout.
Courtesy Corcoran
There's a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Corcoran
There are two bedrooms.
Courtesy Corcoran
The dining room seats 10.
Courtesy Corcoran
It's on the market for nearly $15,000 a month.
Courtesy Corcoran
The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast island.
Courtesy Corcoran
And plenty of high end appliances.
Courtesy Corcoran
The stained glass pocket doors are custom.
Courtesy Corcoran
The master suite has direct access to one of the terraces.
Courtesy Corcoran
If you’ve ever wanted to live like Jon Hamm, now’s your chance. The actor is offering his New York penthouse as a rather expensive rental—so you get the added bonus of having the Mad Men star as your landlord.

Hamm and his former partner, Jennifer Westfeldt, purchased the two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in June 2013 for $2.45 million. The couple split in 2015 after nearly 18 years together, so perhaps this Upper West Side apartment, listed for $14,995 per month, is a casualty of the break-up.

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt’s Upper West Side penthouse is on the rental market. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The apartment is perched atop 40 West 67th Street, and features custom millwork, stained glass pocket doors, hardwood floors and wainscoting throughout, as well as custom wood blinds and restored original casement windows. There’s even a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

A formal windowed dining room has two skylights and can seat 10, per the listing Corcoran broker Gino Filippone is sharing with Douglas Elliman brokers Julie Harding, Paul Zweben and Carolyn Zweben. The kitchen has a breakfast island as well as Bosch, SubZero and Bertazzoni appliances, and Carrera marble countertops. The master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet and access to one of the two landscaped terraces in the unit.

Although the penthouse doesn’t have exactly the same appeal as Don Draper’s bachelor pad in Mad Men, it’s still pretty nice—and it does have two incredible terraces that are large enough for a full outdoor dining and entertaining area.

The ‘Mad Men’ actor also made some changes on the West Coast. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Hamm also made some home changes on the West Coast this year—he bought a house in Los Feliz for a touch under $3.4 million in April, which is not far from the home in the same neighborhood he previously shared with Westfeldt. Perhaps this means Hamm is looking at new homes in the same Upper West Side neighborhood. If that’s the case, Hamm would not only be your landlord, but your neighbor, too.

