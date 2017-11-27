Character Actor Julio Mechoso Has Passed Away

Julio Mechoso, a character actor who appeared in a handful of films and television series including Jurassic Park III and Seinfeld, has died. He was 62.

According to the Miami Herald, Mechoso died Saturday of a heart attack.

Mechoso was known for playing an array of tough guys throughout his long career and was also a frequent collaborator with friends Andy Garcia and Robert Rodriguez.

Garcia paid tribute to Mechoso in a statement, saying: “Julio is a unique and extraordinary artist. I say ‘is,’ because his artistry will carry on and will be present in all that will witness it. That will never die.”

The pair worked together on several projects, including Internal Affairs (1990), The Lost City (2005), Magic City Memoirs (2011) and A Dark Truth (2012) and in the TV movies Clinton and Nadine (1998) and For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000).

Mechoso appeared in Rodriguez-directed films such as Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), Planet Terror (2007), Grindhouse (2007) and Machete Kills (2013).

The actor also snagged roles in popular films such as Bad Boys (1995), Blue Streak (1999), Jurassic Park III (2001), Phone Booth (2002), The Legend of Zorro (2005), Little Miss Sunshine (2006). His most recent role came in Inheritance and the TV series Madam Secretary.

You can read Garcia’s full tribute to Mechoso below: