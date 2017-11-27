What Are Critics Saying About ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’?

When it was announced that Sony would be heading back to the Jumanji landscape, many fans were understandably outraged. Robin Williams’ 1995 original was an instant classic that is still beloved to this day. Audiences were reluctant to give Sony the chance to ruin one of their childhood favorites. But that apprehension began to slowly thaw as it was also announced that the psuedo-sequel would feature Dawyne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. That’s a slick cast that would intrigue most moviegoers.
But still, fear persisted in the minds of fans heading into the film’s December 20 release. However, the first critical reactions to the movie may win over those that are still on the fence.
Sony screened Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for critics on Sunday night and the response is overwhelmingly and surprisingly positive. One common theme among the reactions is the good chemistry between the cast that plays out for an entertaining watch.
Check them out below.
Johnson, who was recently unseated as Hollywood’s top earner, has had a spotty track record with comedies in an otherwise stellar run at the box office during his career. May’s Baywatch tanked amid skewering reviews to the tune of $177 million worldwide off a $69 million budget, per Box Office Mojo. The studio is hoping that this positive word of mouth and sheer starpower will help Welcome to the Jungle avoid a similar fate.