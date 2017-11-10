What Are Critics Saying About ‘Justice League’?

And away we go.

The first official reactions to Warner Bros.’ Justice League are here as the social media embargo for the film lifted at noon. This is a movie that has ensnared our attention for years thanks to the implications it has for WB and beyond with fans gobbling up whispers left and right.

By now, everyone is aware of the troubled production of this massive superhero team-up. Original director Zack Snyder stepped away from the film in May following the death of his daughter. Avengers helmer Joss Whedon was then brought on to finish the job and, due to the negative reaction to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s polarizing tone, oversee massive reshoots that reportedly pushed the film’s budget close to $300 million. Many have wondered if Justice League will feel like a hodgepodge of two different visions as a result.

What’s more, Justice League is expected to open even smaller than BvS at the box office next weekend, a disappointment for such an expensive and highly-hyped blockbuster. Warner Bros. has dominated 2017 thanks to the financial successes of Kong: Skull Island, Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Annabelle: Creation, It and others, so it’s not as if they need the money. But it’s telling that WB’s DC Extended Universe isn’t quite as in-demand as chief rival Marvel.

Will these first reactions help or hurt ticket sales? We’ll have to wait to find out. For the most part, it sounds as if Justice League is a flawed but worthy entry in the DCEU.

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

There are plenty of Easter Eggs and some genuinely cool sequences and the Whedon banter is a benefit to the character interactions. Whatever you dislike, you’ll still love the League. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague was good & very fun. It’s going to be popular w/audiences, not only fans but mainstream viewers & families. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is solid entertainment despite some problems. They pulled off a strange alchemy that works better than it should. The story is lacking, but the League is great and it’s a blast to watch them in action together. Wonder Woman is clutch, obvi. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 10, 2017

I saw #justiceleague & It's really good!!! Strong film. #WonderWoman did her amazing thing. #Batman came to play. #Cyborg is a star. #Aquaman made me pumped 4 his film. The pacing is perfect. Zack & Joss blended together well. Oh & you're gonna wanna stay until the very end 😉. pic.twitter.com/wRGvcAg2Hn — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It's more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome! ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders. Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Justice League feels kind of like a re-launch of the DC world in live-action. You walk away wanting more of every hero, including Justice League 2 and standalone films. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story "flaws" and a simple, CGI villain. BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it's tough to choose a favorite. It's a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017