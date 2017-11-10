What Are Critics Saying About ‘Justice League’?

And away we go.
The first official reactions to Warner Bros.’ Justice League are here as the social media embargo for the film lifted at noon. This is a movie that has ensnared our attention for years thanks to the implications it has for WB and beyond with fans gobbling up whispers left and right.
By now, everyone is aware of the troubled production of this massive superhero team-up. Original director Zack Snyder stepped away from the film in May following the death of his daughter. Avengers helmer Joss Whedon was then brought on to finish the job and, due to the negative reaction to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s polarizing tone, oversee massive reshoots that reportedly pushed the film’s budget close to $300 million. Many have wondered if Justice League will feel like a hodgepodge of two different visions as a result.
What’s more, Justice League is expected to open even smaller than BvS at the box office next weekend, a disappointment for such an expensive and highly-hyped blockbuster. Warner Bros. has dominated 2017 thanks to the financial successes of Kong: Skull Island, Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Annabelle: Creation, It and others, so it’s not as if they need the money. But it’s telling that WB’s DC Extended Universe isn’t quite as in-demand as chief rival Marvel.
Will these first reactions help or hurt ticket sales? We’ll have to wait to find out. For the most part, it sounds as if Justice League is a flawed but worthy entry in the DCEU.