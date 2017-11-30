Peek Inside Kris Jenner’s Brand New Calabasas Mansion

Kris Jenner is reportedly set to buy this Calabasas mansion. Click through to see inside the brand new home.



















For nearly 20 years, Kris Jenner has resided in a massive Calabasas home, which has also served as a home base of sorts for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV show. Jenner bought the Mediterranean-style mansion back in 2010, doling out $4 million for the estate, which she has remodeled and renovated numerous times over the years.

While many of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are very active on the home buying and selling front (ahem, Kylie and Kendall Jenner), everyone’s favorite momager seemed quite content with staying put in her mansion.

Now, however, Jenner is reportedly in contract to buy a brand new, sleek Hidden Hills property, which is located barely half a mile from her current spread. It also happens to be basically across the street from the massive compound Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid $22.68 million for last year, and are currently in the midst of renovating. The Wests must be getting a bit closer to completing their lengthy renovation, as they just sold their Bel Air house at a major profit.

Jenner is expected to pay $9.93 million for the 9,400-square-foot estate, which sits on 1.28 acres.

A steel and glass door opens into the two-story home, which features walnut floors and a floating staircase. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Miele appliances, and there’s a breakfast room with picture windows. The separate formal dining room has a refrigerated wine display, and the living room has a modern fireplace.

The first-floor master suite has a steam shower, an opulent vanity and an enormous customized walk-in closet—perhaps Jenner will convert an additional walk-in into a personal purse (well, Birkin) closet, as she did at her other house.

There’s a wet bar in the lounge-slash-game room, plus a custom home theater, per the listing shared by Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway. Outside, the pool is adjacent to a 10-person spa, and there’s a built-in barbecue in addition to a fire pit.

We can’t imagine why Jenner would want two homes in such close proximity to one another, but perhaps her longtime Calabasas estate will pop up on the sales market at some point in the future. Or, maybe she just wants to keep a spare home for the extended family—while Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner haven’t confirmed their rumored pregnancies just yet, Kardashian West is expecting her third child via surrogate next year.