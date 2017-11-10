In Honor of Leo’s Birthday, a Look at His Most Memorable Moments

By
Leo and Kate in their 1998 Titanic glory days.
Hal Garb/AFP/Getty Images
Unfortunately, Leo and Kate Winslet are not together today, but they're still close friends who quote Titanic to each other.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Who could forget his 1991 stint on Growing Pains?
Getty Images
Dicapro's 1996 Romeo role stands the test of time. Just ask all of the hipsters who continue to dress up as him for Halloween.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Who could forget Leo's iconic band of brothers? Here they are surreptitiously leaving the Tommy Hilfiger party that kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998.
Brenda Chase/Getty Images
Lukas Haas, Leo, Kevin Dillon and Tobey Maguire in Texas in 2012. The posse is officially all grown up now.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mobli 2.0
One of his first forays into environmentalism was at a 2002 Rock The Earth Summit Party in Hollywood.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Advertisement
With his 2003 girlfriend, model Gisele Bündchen, at a Lakers Game.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
At the 2005 Academy Awards, where he was nominated for The Aviator, with Gisele.
Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
Did Leo invent the man bun?
Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
There's nothing Leo loves more than sitting court side with a model. Here he is with his Israeli model girlfriend in 2010, Bar Refaeli.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Leo sans man bun and beard at the attends the Academy Awards in 2016.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 12

Despite turning 43 on Saturday, it’s nice to know Leonardo DiCaprio’s lifestyle remains entirely the same as when he was in his mid-twenties. No matter what’s going on in the world, he’ll still leave nightclubs with young models, ride CitiBikes with Victoria’s Secret Angels and quote Titanic.

There’s something reassuring about his lifelong devotion to his friends and his “will they/won’t they” vibe with Kate Winslet, even if at this point, they decidedly will not. He might be turning one year older this weekend, but DiCaprio’s girlfriends will never age above 25.

Scroll through to see his most memorable moments from over the years, from courtside seats with rotating models to outings with his iconic posse.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page