In Honor of Leo’s Birthday, a Look at His Most Memorable Moments

Despite turning 43 on Saturday, it’s nice to know Leonardo DiCaprio’s lifestyle remains entirely the same as when he was in his mid-twenties. No matter what’s going on in the world, he’ll still leave nightclubs with young models, ride CitiBikes with Victoria’s Secret Angels and quote Titanic.
There’s something reassuring about his lifelong devotion to his friends and his “will they/won’t they” vibe with Kate Winslet, even if at this point, they decidedly will not. He might be turning one year older this weekend, but DiCaprio’s girlfriends will never age above 25.
Scroll through to see his most memorable moments from over the years, from courtside seats with rotating models to outings with his iconic posse.