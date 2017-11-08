Let It Shine: 16 Sparkly Gifts for Your Girlfriend to Instagram













This year, if it doesn’t sparkle, don’t gift it. But if it glitters, shimmers, twinkles, glistens or winks, know that it’s pretty much guaranteed to be the best present at your holiday celebration—or at least it will be on Instagram.

Sparkle was a huge trend on the runways for the Fall/Winter 2017 season—perhaps most prominently displayed by YSL’s rhinestone-smothered boots that were swiftly acquired by starlets such as Rihanna (who snagged them just a few days after their runway debut), in addition to Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Oh and those standout shoes also come with a $10K price tag.

But you don’t need a reality TV pedigree, a pop star reputation or a supermodel’s lifestyle to give the gift of glimmer this holiday season. You can go simple, with an Anya Hindmarch coin purse that doubles as a cute emoji-esque character or excessive, with Dolce & Gabbana’s fox fur and crystal embellished headphones that might as well be a modern-day crown. Stuff stockings with Vetements’ glittery socks—at just $78, they’re a relative bargain for the “it” brand—and win the entire holiday season with Van Cleef & Arpels‘ pink diamond and pink sapphire watch.

However, no gift of glitter will fare well without an additional present (and the app of the moment), KiraKira+, which brilliantly adds an extra filter of sparkle to all “[l]ight emitting materials and reflective objects.” Found in the iTunes store and costing a mere 99 cents, this app is the perfect guarantee that your gift will live on for eternity on Instagram…whatever that might actually mean.