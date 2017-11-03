Meet Lexi Bowes-Lyon, Prince William and Harry’s Philanthropic Cousin

Lexi Bowes Lyon in the Hamptons in 2015. Patrick McMullan

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, Alexandra Bowes-Lyon (better known as Lexi), ventured all the way to Brooklyn to throw an epic party last night. As the Space for Giants US Philanthropy Director, she hosted a benefit at the Brooklyn Bowl, a soirée that was entirely worthy of the royal family. The lineup combined socialites and stars, with appearances from Susan Sarandon, a newly bald Alexander SkarsgårdLauren Santo Domingo and the Brant brothers.

But this wasn’t the royal’s first time in New York. Bowes-Lyon is quite the jet-setter and has spent years attending parties in Manhattan, Miami and the Hamptons. If you haven’t heard of the English philanthropist before, it’s probably because her family has kept a low-profile over the years. She’s been spotted with Princess Eugenie, but for the most part, her friends are non-royals.

After attending St Mary’s Ascot, she went to the University of Leeds and then studied Art Business at Sotheby’s Institute.

Lexi Bowes-Lyon at a Puma event in Miami in 2010. Marc Dimov/PatrickMcMullan.com

The socialite made news in 2015 when she was with the Duchess of Cornwall’s younger brother, Mark Shand, when he took a fatal tumble during a night of partying in New York. Shand was hosting a Sotheby’s auction for his non-profit The Elephant Trust, where Bowes-Lyon worked at the time. After the event, at the Rose Bar, Shand stumbled and fell, suffering a devastating fracture to his skull.

Since then, the socialite has stayed out of the spotlight, but she reappeared for last night’s worthy cause. Bowes-Lyon does have an interest in fashion and philanthropy, so it’s entirely possible we’ll be seeing much more of her. Perhaps she’ll even give her cousin by marriage, Kate Middleton, a run for her money.

