The ‘Gossip Girl’ Hotel Is Offering a $100,000 Christmas Package

If you religiously rewatch Gossip Girl every Christmas, there’s a holiday package made for you—as long as you’re comfortable dropping $100,000. The Lotte New York Palace, best known as the hotel the Van der Woodsen family called home (not to be confused with the Bass home base at The Empire), is offering an extravagant package perfect for tourists and CW super fans.

The $100K holiday package is fittingly titled “Bubbles & Bling,” and includes a stay in a signature suite outfitted with its own holiday decor (so no dragging in the Christmas tree in from outside for an Insta-moment), including ornaments and stocking stuffers with surprise gifts. The suite will be equipped with baubles from celebrity jeweler Martin Katz, a bar cart outfitted with custom bedazzled bottles (how Pinterest) and live music in the evening.

And of course, you won’t go hungry. There will be a holiday tasting inside Rarities, the hotel’s 25-seat salon that serves alcohol you’ve never even heard of and has been named the city’s priciest bar, led by wine and beverage director Justin Lorenz. Rarities serves drinks that can come to $3,000, so you could always splurge on an even more indulgent evening.

You’ll begin your mornings with breakfast in bed, with treats like triple truffle cappuccino. But the piece de la resistance is a helicopter ride. Say goodbye to waiting in traffic from inside a ‘copter of your own.

If you find yourself balking at the $100K price tag for a weekend stay, consider investing in a super luxe Thanksgiving, complete with a gold leaf topped turkey for only $20,000. Or stay at home and live vicariously through Gossip Girl on Netflix.